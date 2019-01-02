Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Three-point shooting key at defensive end vs. Nets

BROOKLYN – During New Orleans’ 4-0 start to the regular season, the most difficult victory to secure came Oct. 26, when the Pelicans eked out a 117-115 home win over Brooklyn. One of the NBA’s most prolific three-point shooting teams, the Nets came close to firing their way to a high-scoring victory, draining a total of 19 treys in the Smoothie King Center. Nearly halfway through the schedule, that’s tied for the second-most threes Brooklyn has made in any game this season, while New Orleans has been below average defending the deep ball in ’18-19. The Pelicans are ranked 20th in three-point percentage allowed (35.8), as well as 26th in opponent makes per game (11.9). With the Nets fourth in the NBA in makes (12.2) and eighth in percentage (36.0), that category alone could be pivotal in Wednesday’s interconference matchup.

“They shoot a lot of threes, so we’re going to try to keep them off the line and make it hard for them,” Pelicans wing E’Twaun Moore said of the Nets after this morning’s shootaround.

“Run them off the line, make sure we’re up into the ball,” guard Elfrid Payton said of a defensive emphasis against Brooklyn. “They like to shoot behind screens, so make sure the big is up a little bit.”

Other notes from shootaround at Barclays Center:

Anthony Davis participated in shootaround and is listed as probable to play Wednesday. When Davis and Payton both play, New Orleans is 5-0, including the season-opening four-game win streak and a Nov. 16 home victory vs. New York. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, Payton broke a finger against the Knicks and had to sit out an extended period until Monday’s win over Minnesota. …

Asked how big of a challenge his adjustment has been to returning to the court after six-plus weeks away, Payton responded, “It hasn’t been a challenge. The biggest thing is just getting my rhythm back offensively, but other than that, it’s been fine. Defense is good. My passing is still pretty decent. …

Speaking of Payton’s passing, it’s a small sample, but he seems to be making an impact on New Orleans’ three-point accuracy. In the five “full” games he’s played in which he’s logged 20-plus minutes, the Pelicans are shooting 43.0 percent from the arc. In all other games, that rate is 34.1 percent. Overall, New Orleans has shot 35.1 percent in ’18-19, good for 13th in the league. Incidentally, San Antonio is No. 1 in the NBA in that category, at 39.7 percent. …

The Pelicans are 6-1 overall in the seven games Payton has played this season, creating some optimism that they can begin to make a push with their starting point guard back in the lineup. On the significance of this five-day Eastern Conference road trip to Brooklyn and Cleveland, Payton said, “Big week. We know we’ve got a lot of ground to cover. We know we have enough talent in this locker room to get wins. It’s all about doing it.” …

Moore on Payton’s impact Monday vs. Minnesota: “It’s good having him back. He pushed the pace for us, controlled the tempo of the game. We want to play fast, with him pushing downhill, he creates easy shots for a lot of guys and makes it easier for everybody.” …

Brooklyn and New Orleans share identical 17-21 records, but the Nets had a better December, going 9-6, while the Pelicans went 6-9. Payton on Brooklyn: “They’re playing well. Despite their last couple games (losses to Charlotte and Milwaukee), they had won nine of 10. They’re a very guard-dominant team that plays with a lot of confidence, especially at home. We’ve got to come out, match their intensity and be ready to guard.”