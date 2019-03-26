Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Strong close to 2018-19 important for team’s young players

As New Orleans approaches what’s shaping up to be one of the most closely-watched offseasons for any team around the NBA, there are still seven games left for Pelicans young players to make an impression, which could have ramifications this summer. While it’s tempting to deem the final two weeks of the 2018-19 regular season as inconsequential for clubs that have been eliminated from playoff contention, that’s far from the case for unproven performers still trying to gain a foothold in the league. That reality is part of what should be the mindset for New Orleans’ collection of players in their early 20s, some of whom are either entering free agency, or won’t have much role certainty going into ’19-20.

“It’s very important,” point guard Elfrid Payton said after Tuesday’s shootaround of the significance of Games 76 through 82 for many on NOLA’s roster. “Coach (Alvin Gentry) kind of touched on it before, but I told (younger teammates) you never know what’s going to happen in this league. It’s a crazy league. All teams are watching. So it’s important that you play hard and finish out strong. People are watching, and you don’t want to put any bad film out there, with you not (playing) hard, things like that. It’s very important.”

On Tuesday, the Pelicans (31-44) host a team in a somewhat similar situation, with Atlanta (26-48) featuring numerous contributors who are just getting their feet wet as pros. The Hawks have been starting a rookie backcourt of Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, as well as second-year forward John Collins, showing extremely promising signs, particularly during the second half of the season. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are focused on positive closes to the campaign for the likes of rookies Frank Jackson and Kenrich Williams. They’re also trying to get minutes for recent additions such as Stanley Johnson, Dairis Bertans and Christian Wood. It’s not always easy to develop cohesiveness with the rotation frequently shuffling, but Payton described it as a circumstance the Pelicans must be able to properly handle.

“It’s tough, but it’s a challenge I accept,” said Payton, who is listed as questionable to play Tuesday with a right wrist contusion. “It’s good to be able to grow with those guys and build chemistry. Obviously I’ve been out with my finger (injury) for so long. But it’s part of the business – people get thrown in (to a roster or lineup). I’m going to do what I can to help those (new) guys.”

Other updates after shootaround in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

Jackson on one reason he’s shown progress during his rookie year: “At the beginning of the season, everything was just so fast. It took time to get used to this level of play. It’s different than anything I’ve ever been a part of. I think the season has been successful, and I’ve learned a lot. I’m going to continue to grow and get better every day.” …

Young, who has put his name in the Rookie of the Year conversation by virtue of a stellar February and March, had a rare poor recent outing March 10 vs. New Orleans, scoring 10 points on just 2/14 shooting. Although the Pelicans did a sound defensive job against the rookie from Oklahoma, Atlanta prevailed 128-116, partly due to Huerter’s team-best 27 points.

Payton on facing Young: “Make him defend, put some bodies on him. He’s been playing well, can shoot the ball, make plays for others. He’s having a great rookie season. We did a good job on him in Atlanta, but we’ve got to find a way to get the win this time.”

Jackson: “He’s a very talented guard who can score in a lot of ways. I think our team defense is really important tonight. He’s really crafty – he scores the ball really well and is already an elite scorer in this league.” …

Asked about potential fatigue setting in 75 games into a rookie season, Jackson replied, “I feel great, honestly. I’m definitely a lot more comfortable and confident. Obviously playing this much, you get experience and know what it feels like to play in this league and compete at the highest level.”