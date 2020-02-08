Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Starting forwards' status in doubt vs. Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – The future appears to be exceptionally bright for New Orleans’ combination of starting forwards, with 22-year-old Brandon Ingram having earned his first All-Star appearance and 19-year-old Zion Williamson off to a smashing start to his NBA career. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, it’s possible they will be without both rising talents Saturday, when New Orleans (21-31) visits the Indiana Pacers (31-21) at 6:30 p.m. Central.

Ingram is doubtful to play due to the right ankle sprain he sustained during Thursday’s win at Chicago. Williamson is questionable against the Pacers with a left ankle sprain.

“(Ingram) is going to come in (pregame) and get treatment,” Alvin Gentry said after Saturday’s morning shootaround. “We’ll see where that takes us. Right now, (he is) doubtful.”

The fifth-year New Orleans head coach added that Williamson will be a game-time decision.

“Obviously we are not going to take any chances,” Gentry said of the No. 1 draft pick’s health. “If he’s good, he will be go. If not, we’ll keep him out.”

New Orleans won’t play again until Tuesday vs. Portland, which would give both forwards a couple extra days to rest if they aren’t able to be on the floor Saturday.

The Pelicans have plenty of experience this season in trying to win games while short-handed, including a Jan. 13 win at Detroit in which nearly the entire starting lineup was sidelined.

“You can only control what you can control,” Gentry said. “Injuries happen. When guys are out, we always say next man up. You have to elevate your game. We stick you in, and we expect you to play at a high level. That’s why we have 15 guys on the team.”

Other notes from shootaround at Bankers Life Fieldhouse:

Gentry on Josh Hart: “He’s been very consistent for us. He’s been really good defensively. He can guard up, and by that I mean on bigger guys, on (forwards). He gives us a versatility defensively that can be key for us, as far as matching up on that end of the floor. One thing we don’t lose any mileage on when he’s in the game, he’s a terrific rebounder. Usually if he plays 25 or 27 minutes, he ends up with double-figure rebounds. That’s really good from what is a backcourt player.” …

Rookie center Jaxson Hayes is expecting up to about 500 people from his hometown of Cincinnati to be in attendance for Saturday’s game. Indianapolis is less than a two-hour drive from Cincy.

“I feel like it’s going to be really exciting and I’m going to get to see a bunch of people I haven’t seen in a while,” the 19-year-old lottery pick said. “They all get to see me play for the first time (in person).”