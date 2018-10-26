Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Rotation may need to be extended during hectic stretch

In a scheduling quirk, since mid-October, New Orleans (3-0) has only played three games, the same number of times the NFL’s Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have taken the field during that timeframe. A breezy, football-like game schedule has allowed the Pelicans to rely more heavily on some of their starters, including playing Anthony Davis 40 minutes Tuesday vs. the Clippers, as well as a 38-minute workload for Jrue Holiday. While keeping those players on the floor was made easier by the two-day break that followed the matchup with Los Angeles, Alvin Gentry’s squad is about to enter its busiest seven-day stretch of 2018-19, playing five games between Friday and Thursday.

That hectic week begins Friday with a home game vs. Brooklyn (7 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM), followed by Saturday’s back-to-back against Utah in the Smoothie King Center. There is also a Wednesday/Thursday road back-to-back at Golden State and Portland. Partly due to there being so many upcoming games, Pelicans fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry noted Thursday that he hopes to avoid repeating situations where key players are logging too many minutes.

“We have to get to a nine-man rotation, and try to get to a 10-man rotation, especially early in the season,” said Gentry, who essentially used eight players Tuesday, not counting a four-minute cameo by Ian Clark. “I just have to do a better job of getting other guys into the game, and getting the (primary) guys out of the game, so they can have rest.”

New Orleans reserves were outscored 45-22 by the Clippers, but Doc Rivers uses his second unit much more prominently, making point production a bit of an unfair comparison. Gentry acknowledged that given the relative lack of playing time for his backups, it’s not possible to make reasonable evaluations of their performance.

“In defense of them, the opportunity hasn’t happened yet,” Gentry said of limited minutes for several second-unit members. “I’ve got to let the opportunity happen before I can make a decision (on using them more often). It’s not so much them, as it is me putting them out there and seeing if that combination is going to work.”

Notes after Friday’s shootaround at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

Speaking of the bench, one every-night producer has been Julius Randle, who has managed to average 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds in only 23.3 minutes per game. This despite playing through plantar fasciitis, which has put his name on the injury report a couple times this month.

“It’s just pain management,” Randle said of dealing with the heel injury. “It’s kind of limiting what I’m doing to be ready for games. I’ve just got to figure out ways to stay sharp. It’s pretty painful, but I’m doing everything I can and the training staff has been great. I feel really good going into tonight. I’ve just got to stay on top of it.”

Randle added that normally he might need rest time to improve the condition, but he has not done that: “It’s hard to get rid of it during the season. I’ve just got to work my way around it.” …

New Orleans ranks No. 1 in the NBA in offensive efficiency, despite struggling a bit at the foul line (71.6 percent, which is 23rd among the 30 NBA teams). It’s possible – maybe even likely – that the below-average shooting is merely a fluky development from a small sample size. Among the three Pelicans who’ve spent the most time at the charity stripe, Davis (70.6 percent in 34 attempts) and Nikola Mirotic (64.3 percent in 14 attempts) are well below their career norms of 79.4 and 79.8 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Randle (70.6 percent in 17 attempts) is slightly off his career pace of 71.7 percent.