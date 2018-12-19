Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Recent improvement by NOLA defense must continue in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – Over the past two weeks while alternating wins and losses, New Orleans has ranked 14th in the NBA in defensive efficiency. While that may sound – and is – representative of average performance in a 30-team league, it also marks a distinct improvement from early in the regular season, when the Pelicans were a bottom-five defensive team. In another example of incremental defensive progress, over the past 10 games, New Orleans (15-16) has only allowed opponents to tally 120-plus points once, compared to 10 instances in the previous 21 games.

Although the Pelicans lost at home Sunday, they held Miami to 41.8 percent shooting from the field, the fifth-lowest rate by an opponent during the 2018-19 regular season. Unfortunately for New Orleans, the visitors grabbed a staggering 22 offensive rebounds, keying a 102-96 Heat win.

“I think last game we did a good job defensively,” Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said, “but one thing we have to work on is (defensive) rebounding, especially when Milwaukee has Giannis (Antetokounmpo), (Khris) Middleton and (Brook) Lopez in there.”

On paper, New Orleans is facing one of its most difficult tests of this season, meeting a 20-9 Milwaukee team that is 13-3 on its home floor. The Pelicans also will need to gang rebound, with Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic both out of action Wednesday due to ankle injuries. The Bucks are the NBA’s third-best offensive team, scoring 113.0 points per 100 possessions, slightly better than fourth-place New Orleans (112.3).

“Helping each other out, being better overall as a team,” Pelicans forward/guard E’Twaun Moore said of the ways New Orleans has improved defensively in December. “Helping and talking – which is one thing we focused on – we have made big strides there.”

Other notes from shootaround at Fiserv Forum, the only NBA venue to debut during the ’18-19 campaign:

Holiday’s scouting report on the Bucks: “They’re No. 2 in the East (standings). They bring on a lot of challenges. They get in the paint, the same way we do. They have shooters, same way we do. I think the head of the snake really is Giannis, so (it’s important) to try to keep him out of the paint and limit his shots around the rim, easy shots like dunks and layups. Being able to contest anything, and then build from there to be able to run them off the three-point line.” …

The absence of Randle and Mirotic means potentially more opportunities to contribute for the likes of reserve bigs Cheick Diallo and Jahlil Okafor. Moore on the importance of the entire roster being ready to make an impact: “We need everyone on the team. It’s a long year – guys go in and out of the lineup, or get injured. We need all 15 guys.” …

There were no local Milwaukee media members at New Orleans’ shootaround this morning, but there was one familiar national face in attendance: ESPN.com writer Zach Lowe.