Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Point-guard matchup features NOLA natives, former teammates

ORLANDO – It will be a battle of New Orleans-born-and-raised point guards Wednesday, when the Pelicans visit the Orlando Magic, as close friends and former NBA teammates Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin face each other for the first time in 2018-19. A Gretna native, the 25-year-old Payton will be pursuing a second straight Pelicans road win – he also enters Wednesday having notched five consecutive triple-doubles – while Augustin, 31, seeks a victory in an important game for the Magic. Orlando (33-38) is just 1.5 games behind eighth-place Miami (34-36) in the Eastern Conference standings, trying to end a lengthy postseason drought.

“We talk a lot,” Payton said of Augustin after this morning’s shootaround at Amway Center. “I look at him as an older brother, someone who’s been through the league for a while. Obviously he’s doing something right to be able to play this amount of time. (He provides advice) not just on the court, but off-the-court stuff, too. It’s definitely a friendship that will last.”

Payton and Augustin were teammates for one-plus seasons in Central Florida, prior to Payton being traded to Phoenix in February ’18. Payton debuted in the NBA with Magic and has numerous other friends on the roster in addition to Augustin; as a result, he’d like to see Orlando finally get back to the playoffs.

“Of course,” a smiling Payton responded to an Orlando reporter, when asked if he’s rooting for the Magic to earn an East postseason berth. “I hope they lose tonight, and I’ll do my best to make sure they lose, but of course. (Nikola Vucevic), (Terrence) Ross, (Aaron Gordon), Evan (Fournier), D.J. (Augustin are former Payton teammates). I’m always looking in, checking scores to make sure they are doing well. I’m definitely pulling for y’all to make the playoffs, I want to see that.”

Other notes from shootaround at Amway Center:

Anthony Davis will not play Wednesday; he has returned to New Orleans to attend to a family matter. …

Payton on the durability of Augustin, who has played all 82 games twice in his 11-year career, as well as 70-plus games each of the last three seasons: “I think it’s just a testament to how much he takes care of his body, working out and in the weight room, the extra stuff he does. And he’s just a tough person – he’s from New Orleans.” Incidentally, Payton also has two all-82-games campaigns under his belt, but has experienced a ton of bad luck in ’18-19. …

Alvin Gentry was asked by Orlando media members if there is a what-could-have-been element to New Orleans’ season, given that Payton has only played 33 games due to injuries. Gentry: “The team we thought we were going to start and play the season with was 7-2, before all the injuries started and some of the other things started. That’s been the toughest thing for us – coulda, woulda, shoulda, you know how that works in this league. No one really cares (among the other 29 teams). I think the most impressive thing is the guys have continued to compete really hard.” …

Asked if he’s been able to reflect on his triple-double streak and joining a list that includes Russell Westbrook, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Oscar Robertson, Payton said, “You’ve just got to give glory to God. It’s crazy. It is a little mind-blowing, but I’ll look at it after the season, kind of let it set in. Right now I’m just hooping.” …

Payton on the benefits for him of playing in his hometown this season: “It’s been amazing. It means a lot to play in front of home fans, to look into the stands and be able to see a lot of people you know or grew up with. Just being around the city, it’s really been amazing. With the injury – I’d never been hurt that long – so to be around family, going through that, was a tremendous help for me.”