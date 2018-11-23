Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Perimeter defense could be key vs. Knicks guards

NEW YORK – Friday’s opponent may be in the basement of the Atlantic Division with a 5-14 record, but there should be no concern about New Orleans taking slow-starting New York for granted. Just seven days ago, the Knicks controlled the action and held the lead on the scoreboard at the Smoothie King Center for a vast majority of the night, prior to the Pelicans rallying for a dramatic 129-124 victory. If that weren’t enough, New York is coming off its most impressive win of the 2018-19 regular season, going into Boston on Wednesday and beating the Celtics 117-109, after also building a significant lead (the Knicks were up 19 on the Pelicans in the Nov. 16 head-to-head matchup).

New York’s backcourt trio of Tim Hardaway Jr. (30 points), Emmanuel Mudiay (19 points) and reserve Trey Burke (24 points) made life difficult for New Orleans last week, combining for 73 points on 27/48 shooting. Hardaway fired 12 three-point attempts, forcing the Pelicans to be aware of his threat at all times.

“Early just be more aggressive,” said New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday, a first-team All-Defense selection last season, of doing a better job against New York guards. “Last time we played them, we didn’t make anything difficult. They got to do whatever they wanted. So come out aggressive, make them take tough shots.”

Other notes from shootaround at Baruch College:

As Holiday was being interviewed in the small NYC school, a smiling Nikola Mirotic walked up from behind and interjected “It’s a good day for a bottle of wine.” Mirotic was alluding to Holiday’s promise that he will purchase one for Mirotic every time the forward/center scores 30-plus points in a game this season. Mirotic did it twice in the first two games of the season, but has been quiet by his standards recently. The Pelicans would benefit greatly from the second-year member breaking out from distance, where he is 12/33 over the past five games. …

E’Twaun Moore had scored 30-plus points in a game twice in his entire NBA career prior to this month, but he’s accomplished that three times in the past 11 days. Moore tallied 30 points Wednesday in Philadelphia, and also notched 30 or more at Toronto and Minnesota on the same Nov. 12-14 road trip. …

Moore on the Knicks: “They’ve got some good guard play, are good at going downhill and making shots. We’ve got to match that energy.”