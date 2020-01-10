Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: NOLA without Jrue Holiday, Kenrich Williams as it tries to continue winning ways

NEW YORK – When ESPN selected New Orleans-New York as a matchup on its mid-January broadcast schedule, it assuredly expected the game to feature No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson, as well as two potentially up-and-coming teams with designs on reaching the playoffs in their respective conferences. While little of that projection has come to fruition, the Pelicans (13-25) and Knicks (10-28) have generally been playing better basketball than they did early in 2019-20, when it appeared this Friday matchup might ultimately get replaced on the national TV schedule.

New Orleans has won seven of its last 10 games; New York is trying to end a four-game losing streak Friday, but is 6-10 under in-season replacement head coach Mike Miller, after going 4-18 for David Fizdale. In their most recent home game, the Knicks pounded Portland 117-93 on New Year’s Day.

Notes after shootaround In Madison Square Garden this morning:

Jrue Holiday (elbow) and Kenrich Williams (back) will sit out their third and second straight game, respectively. With Holiday out of the lineup, it has most affected Josh Hart (who started vs. Utah and Chicago) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, whose playing time has increased noticeably. Williams’ DNP against the Bulls resulted in Nicolo Melli logging 10 minutes at backup power forward. …

New York will be without its second-leading scorer, Julius Randle, who is out for Friday’s game due to personal reasons. In addition, Knicks leading scorer Marcus Morris is doubtful to play, due to a sore neck. …

Alvin Gentry on rookie Jaxson Hayes continuing to improve his rebounding, after the center had his second career double-double Wednesday: “It’s an area he needed to improve, really. He’s got to be more active and continue to be more selective in the shots that he tries to go block. It’s got to be reasonable, rather than going and leaving the basket open (for opposing bigs to rebound or score).” …

Lonzo Ball on Hayes’ improvements: “We know he always plays hard. For him, it’s more about playing smart. It’s hard for guys to finish over him on the defensive end. On the offensive end, (what he does) on the pick-and-roll and offensive rebounding helps us a lot. As tall as he is, and as high as he can jump, he can help us on both ends of the court.” …

Alexander-Walker noted recently that Ball has helped him in understanding reads from the point-guard position. Ball on the Virginia Tech product, who had stretches of DNPs earlier in ’19-20: “I told him just to stay ready, and that his time is going to come. Now it’s here, with Jrue hurt. (Alexander-Walker) has been in the gym every single day, and now he’s stepping up to the plate.”