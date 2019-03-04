Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: NOLA gets another crack at trying to knock off top West foe

SALT LAKE CITY – Based on the current West standings, New Orleans (29-36) has actually been more competitive recently against the conference’s top six teams than it was earlier in the 2018-19 campaign, despite dealing with a stream of injuries and other circumstances that created a short-handed lineup and rotation. Since Jan. 28, the Pelicans have won at fifth-place Houston on national television, defeated No. 3 Oklahoma City in another game broadcast nationally, as well as prevailed at second-place Denver two days ago. Add it up, and New Orleans has gone 3-1 over that timeframe vs. the six-club group, after going just 3-9 against the same collection (which also includes Golden State, Portland and Utah) prior to that. New Orleans has another chance to knock off a high-quality West team Monday, when it visits Utah (36-26) for the only time this season in the Beehive State.

“It’s good,” guard Frank Jackson said of the team’s recent wins over elite opponents. “This league is so talented. We’ve beaten some tough teams, for sure. We’re all growing. We’re all learning every single day, and playing for one another. It’s just fun to go out and compete, and try to win every game.”

“It’s good, but I think we come into games expecting to win,” forward/center Julius Randle said. “Guys work extremely hard. (We’ve had) unfortunate circumstances with guys being hurt throughout the year and all that type of stuff, but we know we’re going to hang our hat on playing hard every night. We’re going to make mistakes, but we’re going to play hard. We’re growing as a team.”

The Pelicans have not faced the Jazz since Oct. 27, when Utah rolled to a 132-111 win in the Smoothie King Center. Anthony Davis did not play in that game due to injury; he is listed as questionable to play tonight with an illness, but participated in shootaround at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Meanwhile, Jahlil Okafor was downgraded to doubtful with a left ankle sprain, adding to the possibility of seeing even more brand-new five-man lineups.

Other notes after shootaround in Utah:

Jazz center Rudy Gobert was a monster in the Oct. 27 meeting, scoring 25 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and blocking four shots in only 31 minutes of action. He was 11/13 from the field.

“He’s a great shot-blocker, so you’ve just got to be conscious of that,” Randle said of the 7-foot-1 pivot. “It doesn’t really change the way I play. We’ve got to attack him. Offensively, he’s a great lob guy, so you’ve got to keep that in check for sure.” …

Randle has tallied at least 19 points in each of the past five games, including 35 at the Lakers and 28 in Denver. He’s also shot at least 50 percent from the field in eight of his 11 games since returning from injury Feb. 6 at Chicago.

“He’s such a big dude, and you can’t really do much,” Jackson said of opponents who have to defend the 6-foot-9, 250-pound Randle one-on-one. “You’ve just got to kind of hope he misses. But he’s so talented and so skilled for his position. Shoot, I wouldn’t want to guard him.” …

During New Orleans’ trips to Utah last season, Jackson was swarmed by local media, as a rare NBA player who hails from the state (he was born in Washington, D.C., but went to high school in Highland, Utah). This time, however, the Duke product will actually get to play in front of his friends and family, after sitting out all of 2017-18 due to a foot injury.

“It’s awesome,” Jackson said of getting to play in Utah. “I’m super excited. I’ve been looking forward to this game for a while. I’ve got a bunch of family and friends coming out. To be able to play in front of them will be fun. I grew up here, so I know a lot of people. It’s a big number. I’d say over 100 easily that I will know in here.” …

Jackson on emergence and improvement of fellow young reserve Cheick Diallo: “He works his tail off. He’s in the gym every single day, the first one there. You see how he’s progressed. It shows on the court. He’s a true professional who works at his craft. He’s going to be great for us down the road.” …

New Orleans has a chance to go 3-1 on this road trip with a win at Utah. Randle on what it would mean to secure a winning excursion: “I don’t think we’ve had that all season, so it would be good. We’ve struggled on the road all season.” The Pelicans began '18-19 at 7-20 on the road, but have gone 4-4 since Jan. 28.