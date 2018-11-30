Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: NOLA emphasizing disruptive defense, pace

MIAMI – Considerable attention and focus has been devoted recently to New Orleans trying to reduce its turnovers offensively, but at the defensive end, the Pelicans showed positive signs in that category Wednesday, during a 21-point win over Washington. New starting point guard Tim Frazier and the first string set an aggressive tone from the get-go, causing a total of 16 Wizards turnovers, tied for the third-most by a New Orleans opponent in 2017-18. Those Washington mistakes helped ignite the Pelicans’ transition offense, which held a 26-8 edge in fast-break points.

“We were playing defense, running around, had good pace, were getting fast-break points, helping each other,” Pelicans forward Anthony Davis said after Friday’s shootaround in AmericanAirlines Arena. “That’s the way we’ve got to be. If we play like that, especially on the road, we’ll give ourselves a good chance to win.”

“We’ve got two of the top five defensive players in the league,” Frazier said, referencing Davis and Jrue Holiday being picked as First-Team All-Defense members in ’17-18. “Having those two guys makes it a lot easier for the rest of us to get up and pressure, try to get deflections and steals. We have AD in the back protecting the rim, and Jrue being able to guard the best player. It makes it easier for us to get deflections.”

Miami (7-13) has had problems with turnovers this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA by committing 16.1 per game.

Other notes from shootaround in Florida:

Frazier on areas where the Pelicans (11-11) want to build off from their Wednesday performance, just their third win this season by 20-plus points: “We want to keep pushing the pace, keep finding guys, make sure we attack them on the offensive boards. We’ve got to get stops in order to get out in transition. I think we are unstoppable when we get out in transition, but we’ve got to get stops and rebounds, to be able to push it.” …

The Heat have consistently received praise in recent years for being a team that brings an intense approach to the court every game, something Frazier referenced while discussing facing Miami.

“They’re a good team, with a great coach,” Frazier said, alluding to Erik Spoelstra. “They’re one of the hardest-playing teams in the NBA by far. They’ve got a lot of different options and guys that can bring the ball up. We want to focus on that, try to stop them and slow them down.” …

Frazier on Miami top offensive threat Josh Richardson, who continues to progress as a player: “Every year he’s improved. I know he was in the running for Most Improved (Player) last year, and he keeps improving. He’s taken on the load of being the star that they need, especially when (Dwyane) Wade left (after the birth of a child).” …

Davis spoke this morning about the importance of New Orleans playing better on the road, where the Pelicans are just 2-9, the reverse of a 9-2 home mark.

“We were a good road team last year, but we’ve kind of gotten away from that,” Davis said. “We know in the playoffs you have to win on the road. We have to try to prepare for that now.”