Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Nikola Mirotic ‘very close’ to returning to game action

As his New Orleans teammates prepared to tip off against the Memphis Grizzlies a few hours later Monday, Nikola Mirotic was in the middle of his own preparation, running up and down the floor in his team’s practice facility. The Pelicans’ most prolific three-point threat won’t be in uniform for the Southwest Division matchup tonight in the Smoothie King Center, but he’s hopeful that will change soon.

“I’m getting better every day. I’m doing treatment, a lot of work individually, on the court, off the court,” Mirotic said following this morning’s shootaround in Metairie. “Today was a great day, because we did a lot of cardio, a lot of movement laterally.”

Asked to project when he’ll be able to return to game action, Mirotic said of the team’s staff, “As soon as those guys approve me to be ready to get back and healthy. But we are getting very close.”

Mirotic was a standout for New Orleans during its 4-0 start, but soon thereafter an ankle injury began to bother him and his shooting percentages started to dip. He last played Dec. 10 at Boston, but left that game after only logging seven minutes. The Pelicans have gone just 4-7 in these last 11 games missed by Mirotic, but are 2-1 since Elfrid Payton returned to the lineup on New Year’s Eve vs. Minnesota.

How difficult has it been for the fifth-year NBA veteran to watch from the sideline in recent weeks?

“Very,” he said. “Especially the way we started the season. I felt very good, playing good. So it was hard. Every game is important. I like to be with the team and I like to help the team. I know the biggest help is for me to be on the court. Being away was hard, but I’m always trying to be positive and learning what I can do to help the team. Just looking forward to being back.”

Other notes from Monday’s shootaround:

Nearly two months of the schedule passed between New Orleans limiting an opponent to under 100 points, but the Pelicans won in Cleveland 133-98 on Saturday. Players hope that was a sign of things to come for a team that ranks No. 26 in defensive efficiency, but third in offensive efficiency.

“The emphasis is on defense,” center Jahlil Okafor said this morning. “We’re able to score. Some days we might not have it going offensively, but we know we can always control how good we play defense. That’s been Coach (Alvin) Gentry’s message to us.”

“Effort,” Mirotic said of what stood out most to him while watching Saturday’s performance. “Great effort right from the beginning. The guys, like we talked about in (a team) meeting, we have to trust each other. We have to be there to help each other. There was great rotation and communication. We just need to continue that way.” …

New Orleans plays at the NBA’s fifth-fastest pace, while Memphis plays at its slowest. That makes tempo and transition opportunities an important factor entering the second matchup between these two squads (the Grizzlies prevailed 107-103 in NOLA on Dec. 7).

“We know they’re a really good defensive team,” Okafor said of the Grizzlies. “Coach told us today they lead the league in forcing teams to turn the ball over. So we’re going to have to play with a lot of pace. They have a lot of older guys. (Fast) is how we like play anyway, and that’s not the way they like to play.” ...

E'Twaun Moore (quad) is listed as questionable to play against Memphis. He sustained the injury Saturday in Cleveland as he was driving along the baseline and appeared to be contacted by a Cavaliers player's knee.