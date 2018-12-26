Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans three-point shooting one area needing improvement

DALLAS – It hasn’t helped that feared three-point shooter Nikola Mirotic has been sidelined by an ankle injury, but whether Mirotic is on the court or not, for New Orleans (15-19) to break out of its current slump, the Pelicans must improve significantly from beyond the arc. Of the team’s five worst games percentage-wise from long distance, all of them have occurred since Thanksgiving, usually resulting in a defeat. New Orleans is 3-8 when it shoots under 30 percent on treys this season, only posting narrow victories over Oklahoma City (118-114 despite 4/18 accuracy), the Clippers (116-109, 6/24) and New York (129-124, 10/34) in those instances. In addition, the last two losses have marked two of the 11 worst shooting nights from deep of 2018-19, 29.6 percent at the Lakers and 23.1 percent at Sacramento.

“We just haven’t made shots,” Alvin Gentry said after Wednesday’s morning shootaround. “The shots have been there – the same shots we’ve made over the course of the season. That’s been one of the (recent) problems and the reason we can’t close out a game. You’re going to have to make the plays that are available to you, and we just didn’t make them.”

“We’re getting good looks,” Anthony Davis said. “We’ve got to be confident in our shots and make the shots. Everybody has struggles in the season shooting the ball, and this is just our time (to struggle). We’re getting great looks, now we just have to make them.”

Turnovers and poor offensive possessions have contributed to the number of close games New Orleans has lost recently, but another factor has been its late-game perimeter shooting. According to NBA.com, in clutch situations the Pelicans are shooting a meager 18.8 percent from the three-point stripe this season, second-worst in the league, ahead of only Atlanta (13.3). Some of that rate can also be chalked up to having to launch low-percentage treys while up against the shot clock, following a stagnant possession.

Other notes from shootaround in Texas:

Mirotic will miss his sixth straight game and did not travel to Dallas. Gentry: “He’s still hurt. He’s getting treatment, rather than making the trip.” …

Gentry on the impact on the Pelicans of Mirotic being a DNP recently: “When you lose a guy that’s a good three-point shooter – and I don’t care what the percentages say – when he’s out there, (opponents are) going to guard him. The floor starts to shrink and it makes it a little more difficult for AD and guys like that.” …

Gentry on E’Twaun Moore: “He’s been a really consistent guy. Every night, you can write down pretty much what he’s going to have for you and he comes pretty close. He’s already had three 30-point games this season. As a third or fourth option, there aren’t many guys in the league who can say they’ve had three 30-point games. He’s played well for us.”