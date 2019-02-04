Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans rookies seizing opportunities to contribute

When the NBA’s annual Rising Stars game is played Feb. 15 in Charlotte, the New Orleans Pelicans will have no representatives in the matchup, but based on recent developments, two players are making legitimate bids as first-year pros to watch. In NBA.com’s Jan. 31 Rookie Ladder – a feature which ranks the top five new pros each week – both Frank Jackson and Kenrich Williams were mentioned in the “just missed the cut” category. That was before Jackson produced a career-high 25 points Saturday at San Antonio, while Williams turned in another solid all-around performance (12 points, eight rebounds, three assists).

NBA.com writer Drew Packham noted of Jackson that he’s “making the most of his opportunity.” Williams’ expanded role was summarized thusly: “In the NBA, it’s all about making the most of opportunities and Williams is taking advantage of the team’s injury woes and proving he can contribute in the league.”

Notes from Monday’s shootaround in Metairie at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

One of the things that stood out about the Pelicans’ three-game week – all against quality Western Conference opponents – was that they continued to give effort while facing adversity. New Orleans rallied from a double-digit deficit to prevail in Houston, made a late charge vs. Denver to make it a one-point game, then nearly wiped out all of a 22-point second-half deficit in San Antonio.

“We came out and played hard, no matter what the score was,” Williams said. “We got down 20, but we stayed together as a group, as a team. We continued to play hard. That’s all you can ask for.” …

In what could almost serve as a team motto given the current circumstances and with so many key players sidelined, Williams said of the current Pelicans in uniform: “We know the odds are against us. So we’re going to come out every night and play hard.” …

New Orleans remains in shouting distance of eighth place in the Western Conference, 5.5 games behind the No. 8 Clippers (29-25). Although there understandably is the perception from the outside that the Pelicans are not focused on playoff contention, Jahlil Okafor noted that is still part of the team’s conversation.

“Coach (Alvin Gentry) tells us we still want to make the playoffs,” Okafor said. “We still have aspirations of doing so. We do realize that the clock is ticking (with only 29 games remaining). We’re going to try to get our guys back healthy, as soon as possible. The guys who are playing are going to try to step up and get some wins.” …

Okafor on the Pelicans’ mindset: “The older guys have just tried to remind us to have fun. There is obviously a lot of pressure, a lot of drama surrounding our team. Just telling us to still have fun playing basketball.”