Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans receiving offensive contributions from numerous sources

It took almost a month of the regular season for New Orleans to have the same leading scorer in consecutive games – Anthony Davis did so last week during a brief homestand vs. Chicago and Phoenix – a testament to the Pelicans’ offensive balance. With five different players already proving capable of topping the offense in point production, it makes it more difficult for defenses to know where to apply its attention.

“At any given time, anyone can take over the game, and that lets us not rely on Anthony to score all the time,” Jrue Holiday said at Friday’s morning shootaround.

“It helps us a lot,” said Elfrid Payton, who hopes to make his return to the court from injury tonight vs. New York. “It makes us dangerous. It’s hard to game-plan against teams like that, when there’s not one focal point. It gives (Davis) the confidence that if he doesn’t have it going that night, there are other (scorers) who can still help us get a win.”

New Orleans (7-7 overall) is 4-0 when Davis is the team’s leading point producer, but the Pelicans have also won games with Holiday, Nikola Mirotic, E’Twaun Moore as their top gun. Among the team’s eight road games, Davis has only been the No. 1 scorer once, with the rest being split between Julius Randle (three times), Holiday (twice) and Moore (twice).

Other notes from shootaround at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

On his playing status for Friday, Payton (listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain) said the final step to returning is “to pass a couple tests pregame.” The starting point guard characterized his return as “very close.”

Payton on his perspective about getting back in uniform: “Super excited. I feel like we were in such a good rhythm before I went out. Just trying to get that back.” …

Holiday’s scouting report on the Knicks (4-11): “A lot of uncertainty. They’ve switched up the lineup a couple times. A lot of young guys who are always ready to run and play hard. You can’t just count them out, even though they’re young. Young guys are always going to fight to the finish.”

New York’s two most-common starting fives consist of only two of the same players: Tim Hardaway and Frank Ntilikina. The other Knicks first-stringers have rotated between Trey Burke, Enes Kanter and Lance Thomas (1-4 with that unit), and Damyean Dotson, New Orleans area native Mitchell Robinson and Noah Vonleh (3-5 with that group). …

Could Moore be in the running for Western Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 30.5 points in his first two games? Holiday suggested that possibility this morning. Week 5 concludes for New Orleans tonight vs. New York and Saturday vs. Denver, both at home.

“To be able to do it two games in a row, he might become the player of the week,” Holiday said of Moore’s consecutive outings of 30-plus points against the Raptors and Timberwolves.

“He’s an old-school type player,” Holiday added of Moore. “He’s always going to play his game and stick to what he knows. He has touch around the basket, can shoot the three. Given the opportunity, we see what he can do.”

Payton on Moore: “He’s knocking down shots, getting to his floater – something he shoots at a high level – doing a good job of picking his spots. Guys are doing a good job of getting him the ball.”

Payton estimated that Moore must be shooting “anywhere from 89 to 93” percent on floaters, Moore’s forte. …

What has Payton learned most about what his team needs to focus on, as he’s watched from the sideline over the past nine games? Payton: “(We need to) continue our pace. Sometimes we get a little stagnant on (opponent) makes. Continue to get the ball out of the rim, continue to move the ball – I think we missed some opportunities to get easy baskets – just little things. Our pace, most importantly.”