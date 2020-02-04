Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans needs to improve possession margin vs. Bucks

Coming off one of their more impressive wins of the season Friday vs. Memphis, New Orleans (20-30) did several things very well Sunday at Houston, but couldn’t overcome at least two key weaknesses, including 23 turnovers and the Rockets’ 11 offensive rebounds, the latter mostly in the second half. The Pelicans know that a repeat of that will spell big trouble Tuesday against the NBA’s best team. Milwaukee (42-7) is capable of capitalizing on any mistake, boasting the league’s No. 1 defense and second-ranked offense. The Bucks are also fourth in three-pointers made per game (13.9).

“We know we have to take care of the ball better – that’s been preached to us for the last few days,” Pelicans guard JJ Redick said after Tuesday’s shootaround of limiting turnovers. “And get more first-shot rebounds (on the defensive end). Those are the two things that are hurting us most. Other teams are getting way more possessions, chances to score against us. But our first-shot defense has been good, and when we haven’t turned the ball over, our defense has been good.”

Indeed, Houston took 11 more shots than New Orleans in Sunday’s game, part of a negative recent trend for the Pelicans. In each of their last four losses – all against Western Conference playoff teams or hopefuls – they’ve taken at least five fewer shots than the opposition. In the Jan. 24 matchup vs. Denver, the Nuggets fired 24 more attempts from the floor.

Other notes after shootaround in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

Asked Monday whether he had a different perspective about Sunday’s fourth quarter when given a chance to rewind and watch the tape, Alvin Gentry said nothing changed. After Zion Williamson was subbed into the game with four-plus minutes left, the No. 1 draft pick did not get a shot attempt, though the Pelicans did try an entry pass to Williamson in the low post that resulted in a turnover.

“Offensively, we are playing the same way, but now we bring in Zion,” center Derrick Favors said, when asked about building chemistry among the starting group. “He offers a different aspect to that offense. We’ve got to continue to find ways to find him, and get everyone else going.” …

Favors on the focus defensively against reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and a Bucks team that has countless dangerous three-point shooters: “Just find a way to make it tough for them. Try to make every shot contested. Try our best to keep Giannis out of the paint. Try to limit those guys’ three-point shots. It’s tough, but I think that’s the focus tonight.” …

Redick on the motivation to rebound from Sunday’s loss: “Figure out a way to win a game. There is a game every other day pretty much in this league, so there are always opportunities to bounce back.”