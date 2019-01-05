Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans needs hot streak soon to return to thick of West race

CLEVELAND – It was right around this time a year ago that the New Orleans Pelicans started to get hot, eventually closing the 2017-18 regular season with a 20-8 surge that carried them into the playoffs as a No. 6 seed in the brutally competitive Western Conference. It almost certainly will require something similar in ’18-19 for the Pelicans to reach the postseason in back-to-back campaigns, because the West has somehow gotten even deeper. New Orleans (17-22) enters Saturday’s interconference game at Cleveland in 14th place, trailing the eighth-place Lakers (21-18) by four games, but also behind Sacramento, Utah, Memphis, Dallas and Minnesota in the standings.

Beginning with Saturday’s visit to Quicken Loans Arena, the Pelicans are in a stretch of four consecutive games against teams with losing records (Monday vs. Memphis, Wednesday vs. Cleveland, Friday at Minnesota), something that might not occur again at any point this season. The time is probably now if New Orleans wants to remain in the West playoff conversation.

“We’ve felt like that for a while,” forward Darius Miller said of whether the Pelicans are feeling urgency to win games. “In the West, every game counts. The distance between teams is so close and so small. We’ve known the whole time that we’ve needed a sense of urgency. We want to try to continue to get better and work at it.”

Other notes from shootaround in Northeast Ohio:

There is a 1 p.m. (Eastern time) minor-league hockey game in “The Q” between the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters and Utica Comets, which is why Pelicans-Cavaliers isn’t tipping off until 8 p.m. Eastern (7 Central). With the Monsters’ home ice already set up this morning, for shootaround New Orleans used Cleveland’s practice gym, which is located inside the arena. …

The Cavaliers didn’t hold shootaround this morning, because they played a home game Friday vs. Utah, sustaining 117-91 defeat. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have not played since Wednesday’s loss to Brooklyn, giving them a notable rest edge.

“This team plays hard,” Anthony Davis said of the Cavaliers. “You can’t take this team for granted. They’re desperate for wins; we’re desperate for wins. We’ve got to come out with a lot of energy, knowing that they played last night. Try to get out and run.”

“We know they’re going to come out with energy, so we’ve got to match that,” Miller said. “We’ve got to keep them off the boards and just play our game.”

Cleveland has struggled in many areas, including being the NBA’s worst defensive team and sixth-worst offensive squad, but the Cavaliers are above-average in offensive rebounding, ranking No. 11 in percentage (the Pelicans are fifth). …

The Pelicans expressed disappointment Wednesday with their defensive performance (Brooklyn racked up 126 points) and a sluggish first quarter. Both areas have been problems recently, particularly on the road.

“We have to guard the ball,” Davis said of a straightforward area to improve defensively. “That’s it. It’s simple. Guard the basketball one-on-one.” …

Miller on what New Orleans has focused on during this rare three-day span between road games: “We got a chance to watch a lot of film, get into the gym and have actual practices where we’re competing against each other and trying to clean things up. Hopefully we can use that, come out and try to play a good game.”