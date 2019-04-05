Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans hopes to improve defensively to close 2018-19

PHOENIX – He’s not expected to play Friday, but Phoenix guard Devin Booker recently helped set the all-time NBA record for the most different players to author a 50-point game in a single season. Scoring overall is way up from even a few years ago around the league, as is the volume of three-point shooting and the pace at which the 30 teams are playing.

Add it all up, and during this recent era of pro basketball, it’s probably never been more difficult for defenses to contain the offensive fireworks that are taking place on a nightly basis.

“It’s way harder,” Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton said after Friday’s shootaround in Arizona. “I always tell people, basketball used to be about skill, but now you have to be smart to play defense. You see (offensive players) doing sweep-throughs and rip-through moves to get to the foul line. Guys hide behind screens and jump into you as soon as you go over (a screen) in a pick-and-roll. You’ve got to be smart to play defense, because you can’t touch people.

“But if you think about it, that’s usually the way it goes. If you look at football, it’s become a lot more catered to the offense, to allow teams to score points. It’s definitely a little harder now to defend than it was.”

Among the various obstacles New Orleans (32-47) has faced over the course of the 2018-19 campaign, another has come recently at the defensive end, where the Pelicans have dropped off since a 3-1 Mardi Gras road trip (they are 2-11 after winning at Utah on Lundi Gras). It hasn’t helped that a myriad of injuries makes it more difficult to develop cohesiveness, as they’ve been forced to incorporate multiple brand-new members of the rotation. Deep in a long NBA regular season, teams also try to reduce their practice time, to limit some wear-and-tear.

“In anything, if you don’t have a lot of practice time, it’s kind of hard to get everyone on the same page,” guard Ian Clark said. “As far as overall defensive schemes, the way the game is played, it’s harder to (be a help defender) on different pick-and-rolls, because guys are spacing the floor. You have to get out to three-point shooters and make sure you get a contest, because everyone is at the three-point line.”

It was reported Thursday by ESPN.com’s Jordan Schultz that Phoenix’s most feared threat, Booker, will be shut down for the rest of the season, joining several other key Suns who’ve been ruled out for Friday’s game, including rookie No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton and wing scorer T.J. Warren. New Orleans also has a lengthy injured list, with a handful of players already listed as out. One silver lining has been that with so few bodies available, the Pelicans who are in uniform generally all receive a significant allotment of minutes.

Other notes from Friday’s shootaround, the last on the road for the Pelicans of ’18-19:

In terms of what the Pelicans can focus on to improve defensively in their final three games, Clark noted that one major objective is “not giving up easy baskets, and that starts kind of on the offensive end. Us having a lot of turnovers leads to easy baskets and points in transition. I think our halfcourt defense is pretty set and the coaches have put us in a great position to cover everything. Not giving up easy ones and points in transition will help us a lot.”

Payton on the team’s mindset and short-term defensive goal: “Just try to set those principles. Obviously we don’t know what’s going to happen (this offseason), but there are probably some guys here that (the Pelicans) would like to keep. So just try to implement principles, lay that foundation, that groundwork, heading into the summer, summer league and then training camp. To get a little head start. Obviously we are going to take some bumps and bruises along the way. “ …

Clark on some of the ways the NBA has changed even since he debuted as a rookie six years ago: “It’s been a little different. It’s not the traditional basketball, where you come down and run offense, then throw it in the post and play iso basketball. Now it’s up-and-down and everyone’s at the three-point line. For guys like me, and a lot of guys on our team, it’s the style we like to play. It’s more of a fast-paced game that’s made for guards and wings. It’s definitely been a positive for guys in that sense.” …

With Phoenix set to trot out what will likely be some very unfamiliar lineups Friday, Clark noted that the New Orleans emphasis will continue to be on what the Pelicans can do better, with less focus on the opposition and preparing for tendencies.

Clark: “I think it has been (that way) for the last couple months. You want to get better internally, and not really worry about what the other team is doing. For us, it’s about having the little wins within the game. Focusing on not turning the ball over, and focusing on what we did wrong in the last game and correcting it.”