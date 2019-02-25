Pelicans shootaround update by HUB International: New Orleans hopes to continue defensive improvement against 76ers

A high number of steals created by a defense doesn’t always correlate to success at that end of the floor – sometimes it can mean over-aggressiveness or unnecessary gambling – but New Orleans’ 14 thefts Saturday were a symbol of a disruptive unit, wreaking havoc at every opportunity. The Pelicans forced Los Angeles into 23 turnovers, the most by any New Orleans opponent by a wide margin (the previous high was 18). Whenever LeBron James held the ball and scanned the floor to find a teammate, New Orleans ran extra defenders at him, as was the case when Brandon Ingram put the ball down and tried to drive.

It was the kind of intensity and swarming mentality that will serve New Orleans (27-34) well over its final 21 games. It’s also one reason the Pelicans have improved to a middle-of-the-pack defensive team since Jan. 21, despite being very short-handed over their past 15 games.

“We’ve been playing with great energy,” Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton said after Monday’s shootaround. “It’s been like that for the last couple games now, except for that lapse in the third quarter against Indiana (when the Pacers turned a big deficit into an eventual double-figure lead). We’ve just got to keep it up.”

Forcing turnovers not only has helped New Orleans rank No. 17 in defense over a 15-game span – the Pelicans were 27th among the 30 NBA teams through Jan. 20 – but it also leads to easy baskets and transition opportunities for the offense. That’s one focus Monday when Philadelphia visits the Smoothie King Center, playing without All-Star center Joel Embiid.

“Just making sure we contain Ben (Simmons) in transition, finding shooters like J.J. (Redick), and Tobias (Harris) can knock down shots,” Payton said, listing off three-fifths of a talented 76ers starting group that will also feature Jimmy Butler tonight. “Being able to contain them on the defensive end, we’ll be able to get out and run.

“I think we had really good pace at the offensive end (against the Lakers on Saturday). We were able to push, even when they made baskets. I think that really carried us to the win.”

Other updates from shootaround at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

Many observers noted that Payton looked like a brand-new version of himself Saturday against the Lakers; he also seemed great physically Friday at Indiana. Asked whether that appearance is a reflection of greater confidence physically or mentally, he responded, “Just physically. I’ve been confident throughout the year. I feel healthier. I feel way different, much better, much healthier.” …

Asked by NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg if he would be OK with being shut down by the Pelicans for the rest of the season, Anthony Davis responded, “I think that’s a conversation between me and the team. We’ve been talking about going forward, looking at it game by game, week by week, and figuring out what’s the best thing to do.”