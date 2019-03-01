Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans expects young players to benefit from expanded roles

PHOENIX – The New Orleans rotation has been an ever-shifting entity since late January, but a few recent developments appear to be mainstays over the final month-plus of the regular season, such as Julius Randle moving closer to a No. 1 option on offense, as well as expanded minutes for rookies Kenrich Williams and Frank Jackson. The opportunity for several young players to assume added responsibility is something the Pelicans (27-36) hope will pay off in 2019-20 and beyond.

“We talked a lot about that,” Alvin Gentry said at Friday’s shootaround of Randle spearheading the attack, as he did Wednesday with 35 points, “and him trying to be more of a facilitator. Also, we talked more about the defensive end, how he has the ability to be a good defender, and he has to keep working on that area.”

In terms of the 20-year-old Jackson and Williams, 24, they’ve gotten the chance to be on the floor during the fourth quarter of several close games, particularly compared to early in ’18-19. Most of Williams’ minutes prior to January occurred late in blowouts; he did not log five or minutes in any game decided by single digits until Dec. 19 at Milwaukee. Since Jan. 24, Williams has played 18 or minutes in 11 games that were settled by single digits.

“There are a lot of things we’re going to try to do with certain guys,” Gentry said, before discussing youngsters being tested in close games. “We’re also going to make sure we’re playing our young guys and getting them minutes in good situations, not just when you’re 20 up or 20 down or anything like that. Playing them in important minutes, to see how they respond.”

Other notes after shootaround at Talking Stick Resort Arena:

Jackson played one of his best games of the season Wednesday, scoring 15 points on 7/10 shooting, including making a couple pretty floaters in the paint over the Lakers’ defense.

Gentry on Jackson: “I think he is (developing and adding elements to his game). For him, confidence becomes really key. He’s got to believe that the coach has confidence in him. I told him the biggest thing is he has to have self-confidence. When he’s out on the floor, he has to believe he’s as good as that player he’s playing against.” …

Williams has struggled recently shooting-wise, but has been putting in extra work from the perimeter, including after shootaround this morning in Arizona. One encouraging sign for Williams is that even when he’s not shooting at a high rate or contributing major points, he is effective in other areas. He seems to be an excellent fit in a starting lineup that already has several players who get a lot of touches.

“To be honest, I was never known as just a shooter,” the TCU product said of his background as a player. “I can do a lot of things on the court. Shooting is just a plus for me. I haven’t been shooting the ball great as of late, but I’m used to doing things like defending, making hustle plays and rebounding.

“I just try to go out and play hard. Of course you want to score the ball, but we have plenty of scorers on the court, with guys like (Anthony Davis), Julius, Jrue (Holiday). So you want to do other things that will help you stay on the court, whether it’s getting to the corner to create space for those guys, defending and making the extra pass.”