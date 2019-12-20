Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: New Orleans defense showing improvement in recent games

SAN FRANCISCO – New Orleans has gotten healthier recently, with just two names remaining on its injury list, but no matter who’s in uniform for the Pelicans, it was always unlikely that they’d make major strides on the court without first dramatically improving on defense. It’s an extremely small sample size, but there may be some hope for progress in that area based on the team’s recent performances, with New Orleans (7-22) ranking second in Week 9 of the NBA schedule in defensive efficiency, allowing just 99.5 points per 100 possessions, via NBA.com. In terms of raw scoring numbers, the Pelicans had not held any opponent under 100 points during regulation through their first 27 games, but they’ve done it both games this week, in an overtime loss to Brooklyn and a 107-99 win at Minnesota.

“We changed a couple concepts and it’s really helped,” fifth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said after Friday’s shootaround in the new Chase Center. “We’ve done a much better job keeping the ball in front of us. We’ve done a much better job of being able to guard two (opponents) in screen-and-roll situations. Obviously screen-and-rolls are a big part of the NBA, so if you can defend them, you can do a lot of other things well.”

“The communication factor has been a lot better, and some of our schemes, the talk we’re doing is putting us in a better position,” forward Brandon Ingram said. “The guys are trusting more that the help (defender) is going to be there. Also, our defensive presence and defensive awareness on the basketball has been a lot better.”

It’s also no coincidence that the improvement has come with veteran center Derrick Favors now back on the court for the past four games, with his minutes gradually increasing (he logged 21 at Minnesota). Gentry noted that Favors should be able to play his normal minute allotment going forward, after he played 20 vs. Brooklyn, then 21 the next night against the Timberwolves.

“He’s a smart basketball player on both ends, especially on the defensive end,” Ingram said of the 10-year pro. “Some of our pick-and-roll coverages, he understands a little bit more than the younger guys, and he helps those guys out a lot (when Favors is off the floor).”

Other notes from Friday’s shootaround in California:

Gentry said Favors did not start the second half of Wednesday’s game at Minnesota due to his minute restriction. Not having him on the floor early in the third quarter made it easier for the Pelicans to have him on the court during crunch time. Gentry: “We’re trying to get him in a situation where we can have him (on the court) in the last six and a half minutes of the game.” Six and a half may sound like an odd target, but it’s essentially the remaining time after the first official timeout of the fourth period (which is triggered with the first stoppage at 6:59 or under on the clock).

Another factor behind NOLA’s stingier defense? The Pelicans have not allowed as many offensive rebounds lately. When Golden State racked up 134 points at the Smoothie King Center on Oct. 28, the Warriors were boosted greatly by collecting 19 offensive boards. Only one New Orleans opponent has managed double-digit O-rebounds in the past five games, after foes had done so 11 times in the first 24 games.

“The offensive rebounding (by opponents) thing, we’ve kind of taken care of it, too,” Gentry said. “We struggled with that area. It’s an area you have to take care of, because if you don’t, you get yourself in foul trouble, points (allowed) in the paint go up, and field-goal percentage goes up, when (opponents) are rebounding and putting the ball right back in the basket.” …

Given Golden State’s current situation, with perennial All-Stars such as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson sidelined by injury, the Warriors – like the Pelicans – are relying on a relatively young cast of players. Asked how New Orleans’ contingent of youngsters are adapting to the NBA, Gentry said, “I think they’ve done a good job of it. It’s still a learning process. They are still picking up concepts. It’s still less than 30 games into the season, so they’re learning the system. But they’ve all been willing learners and tried to play the right way.”