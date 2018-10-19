Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Julius Randle probable to play against Kings

In his New Orleans debut Wednesday, Julius Randle was on such a roll (25 points, 9/15 shooting, eight rebounds, three assists) that it seemed perhaps the only way Houston could slow him down was foul trouble (Randle had four personals in 24 minutes of action). Unfortunately for the fast-starting 6-foot-9 forward, he headed to the locker room briefly in the Toyota Center, to receive treatment for plantar fasciitis. Randle returned in the second half and continued to help the Pelicans pound the Rockets 131-112, but he appeared on the team’s Thursday injury report due to the heel injury.

Randle remains listed as probable for Friday’s home opener vs. Sacramento. He participated in this morning’s shootaround at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, at one point firing halfcourt shots with fellow bigs Anthony Davis and Nikola Mirotic.

Other notes after Friday’s shootaround:

Sacramento veteran power forward Zach Randolph was a major thorn in the sides of the Pelicans last season, sparking a pair of upset road wins for the Kings in the Smoothie King Center. Randolph averaged 30.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in those matchups, but it’s possible he won’t be on the floor much in Friday’s tilt. With Sacramento focusing on giving its young players extended minutes, Randolph was a DNP-coach’s decision Wednesday in a 123-117 loss vs. Utah. …

Beyond the obvious concern about the Kings related to them prevailing twice in the Crescent City in 2017-18, Davis described rebounding as an area of focus for New Orleans in Friday’s Western Conference meeting.

“(The Kings) like to play fast in transition, so for us just rebound the basketball, get out and run,” Davis said. “Don’t take this granted. Anybody is able to beat anybody in this league. Our job is to come out with the same mindset we had against Houston.” …

Jrue Holiday on Sacramento: “They played a good game against the Jazz. You can’t sleep on them. (They have) a lot of young, really active guys… they have a lot of athletes in transition. Willie Cauley-Stein, D’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield shooting threes, (Yogi) Ferrell shooting threes. They have a little bit of everything. They are kind of young, but play with a lot of energy.” …

Davis on the New Orleans starting backcourt of Holiday and Elfrid Payton: “I feel like we have the best defensive backcourt in the game. Those two guys on the ball is ridiculous. Elfrid had a triple-double (at Houston), and we all know what Jrue can do. Just seeing it live and getting a chance to play for real when it matters, it was fun to watch.”