Pelicans shootaround update by HUB International: Julius Randle added to list of key players sidelined vs. Rockets

HOUSTON – Three other key players were already listed as out on Monday’s injury report, but Julius Randle was added to that group Tuesday morning after shootaround, when fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry told the media that Randle will not play at Toyota Center. That leaves New Orleans (22-28) without Randle (ankle), Anthony Davis (finger), Nikola Mirotic (calf) and E’Twaun Moore (rest), representing four of the Pelicans’ top five leading scorers in 2018-19.

“We’re short, size-wise and from a depth standpoint, but we’ve got enough guys to go out and play,” Gentry said of his team’s philosophy entering a national TV matchup in Houston. “When you do, the only expectations a coach will ever have is (for players) to compete at the highest possible level you possibly can.”

Other notes from shootaround in Texas:

Short term, Pelicans players and coaches will undoubtedly field numerous questions about Davis, in terms of how his status might impact the remainder of the ’18-19 season. New Orleans is trying to focus as much as possible on the present, which includes 32 more games in the regular season. The Pelicans are 5.5 games out of eighth place in the Western Conference, meaning it would take a significant hot streak to get back into the hunt.

“Right now, the most important thing for us is to concentrate on the game we’re playing, and the next game we’ll have,” Gentry said. “All of the other stuff is going to take care of itself eventually, but we need to just try to figure out short-term what we need to do, to be productive right now."

“This is nothing new. You almost look at it like an injury,” Solomon Hill said, referring to the widespread conversation that began Monday after ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Davis informing the Pelicans of his intentions. “He’s out, and we’ve got a couple (other) guys out. That’s been the case. Next thing we can do is play hard, execute and try to get a W. This doesn’t change anything. We know coming into the NBA, this is a business, things are going to happen. Regardless of trades, whatever it is, this comes with it.”

“It’s part of this business, the industry we’re in,” Gentry said. “Trades, coaching being fired, that’s all a part of it. If you choose to be in this industry, if you choose to be a player, you know there is always the possibility of getting traded. It’s just part of it.” …

Asked about trying to slow down Houston’s James Harden, who is in the midst of a historic offensive stretch, Gentry joked, “We’ll try hard to hold him under 50. (If we do), that means we’ve done as good a job as any (other Houston opponent).” Since mid-January, Harden has compiled separate games of 57, 58 and 61 points.

Hill noted that the presence of All-NBA first-team defender Jrue Holiday helps the Pelicans when facing such a daunting individual scorer in Harden: “Knowing that we’ve got one of better wing defenders that accepts that challenge. (Holiday) lives for moments like this. Knowing we’ve got a guy on the court like that. Knowing we’re capable of winning games, even with the guys we have, it’s all about doing the little things that can turn the tide of a game.”