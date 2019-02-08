Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Jrue Holiday says Anthony Davis gives New Orleans its best chance to win

The odds are beyond stacked against New Orleans making a push back into legitimate Western Conference playoff contention, with the 24-31 Pelicans sitting 5.5 games out of the eighth spot. However, based on guard Jrue Holiday’s comments after Friday’s shootaround, the squad remains focused on being as competitive as possible over the final 27 games of 2018-19. New Orleans’ most talented player, Anthony Davis, will be back in uniform Friday, when it hosts Minnesota (25-29) in a game nationally televised by ESPN at 8:30 p.m. Central.

Asked about the juxtaposition of having a key player on the court who recently publicly demanded a trade from the same team, Holiday responded of Davis and the sport, “That’s his passion, right? That’s why Anthony’s here, to play basketball. He’s obviously made it known that he won’t sign back, but he still loves the game of basketball. I know that he loves us as players. He’s going to go out there and play as hard as he can. If Anthony’s out there, that’s the best chance of us winning.”

Other notes from shootaround:

Davis did not speak to the media, so Holiday was asked about the potential of Davis’ return cutting into the minutes and opportunities of some of the young players who could be part of the future for New Orleans. Pelicans unproven pros such as Jahlil Okafor and Cheick Diallo, along with rookies Kenrich Williams and Frank Jackson, have benefited greatly over the past two weeks from seeing massive increases in playing time.

“Yeah, I definitely understand that,” Holiday said of the concern that Davis will impact court time for teammates. “But I think we’re still trying to win. Having Anthony on our team and on the court, in my opinion, is our best chance of winning. Maybe there is a little give-and-take (in terms of trying to accomplish both short-term and long-term objectives). I’m not the coach. If you want to develop guys, I think we can find some slots. At the same time, you’ve got to ask upper management what they want to do. I know for me, I’m trying to win.”

New Orleans acquired Stanley Johnson and former Hornet/Pelican Jason Smith in a trade prior to the deadline Thursday. Smith’s status in terms of being able to play is to be determined, while Johnson is hopeful he can get on the floor as soon as tonight vs. Minnesota.

“I’m just trying to get adjusted, know the system, and not be too unfamiliar with stuff,” Johnson said of his process for preparing to make his New Orleans debut. “I’m trying to grasp as much information as I can before the game tonight. If I’m not able to play tonight, Saturday (at Memphis) for sure.” …

Johnson on his fit with the Pelicans: “I’ve always thought the system that is in place here, how fast they play, would be beneficial to me as a player, because that’s how I want to play as well.” …

Asked what New Orleans has told him about why the Pelicans were interested in acquiring him, Johnson responded, “They said they wanted two-way wings that can slash, defend and make open shots. I’m ready to do that.” …

Okafor was a recent addition to the injury report, listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain.