Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: With him on verge of passing Wilt, New Orleans players pay tribute to Dirk Nowitzki

DALLAS – Back in the early 2000s, Jason Smith was a top high school prospect in Colorado who looked up to fellow 7-footer and Dallas Mavericks franchise player Dirk Nowitzki. The German was in the early stages of a career that would span three separate decades – and will reach a fourth in 2019-20, unless Nowitzki decides to retire this summer. At Monday’s New Orleans shootaround inside American Airlines Center, a smiling Smith joked about the possibility of having watched Nowitzki as a high-schooler, yet still exiting the league before the 40-year-old.

“He was one of my favorite players,” the 33-year-old Smith recalled. “He was an inspiration for big guys, to learn to develop your shot and try to shoot like him. It was amazing to watch him over all the years – and I’m just hoping he retires before I do.”

Nowitzki (31,416 career points) enters Monday’s New Orleans-Dallas matchup needing just four points to surpass legendary center Wilt Chamberlain and move into sixth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Nowitzki nearly reached the mark Saturday vs. Cleveland, tallying 14 points, tied for his third-best output of his 21st NBA campaign. For him to leapfrog Chamberlain in front of Dallas fans, he will likely need to do it tonight, because the Mavericks’ following three games consist of a road trip to Portland, Sacramento and Golden State.

“I grew up a Kobe fan, a Laker fan, even though I was (growing up) here in Dallas,” Pelicans recent top offensive threat Julius Randle said. “My first year in the league… I was hurt and couldn’t play, and I think that’s when Dirk had moved to 10th in all-time scoring. I didn’t even realize he had scored that many points. For a dude who has scored that many points, he’s underrated, underappreciated to me. It’s an incredible accomplishment. It’s really cool. I’m happy for him. It’s a testament to hard work and the great person he is.”

Smith and Randle both noted the indelible impact Nowitzki has made for fellow bigs, who were once told to stay in the paint but now are encouraged to launch three-pointers if they are open on the perimeter. Nowitzki was at the forefront of changing that element of basketball, having connected on 1,960 career three-pointers.

“It’s a big impact,” Randle said. “People used to ridicule him or criticize him earlier in his career for shooting threes; they wanted him to be in the post more and all that type of stuff. It’s crazy how time changes – they want everybody to do the exact opposite (now). He’s definitely a trendsetter and one of the pioneers of that.”

“At his size, he was kind of a revolutionary guy, a big who could shoot threes,” Smith said. “He kind of opened that door for bigger guys to shoot. It was like, ‘If Dirk can do it, I can do it.’ I was one of those guys.”

Smith was also wowed by Nowitzki’s longevity with the same franchise, having spent his entire career since his rookie year of 1998-99 in Dallas.

“He made his impact on the court with this organization and in this community for 20-plus years,” he said. “It’s incredible for a player to stay on a team for their entire career, let alone 21 years. For him to do that, that’s amazing.”

Other notes from shootaround in Texas:

Games in Dallas are a homecoming of sorts for a couple Pelicans players, including Randle and rookie Kenrich Williams, a native of Waco who starred in college at TCU.

“When you’re back home, you always get an extra boost, an extra motivation, just to go harder, so I’m definitely going to play harder,” said Williams, who will have an estimated 20 friends and family members in the crowd.

Randle: “It’s always fun for me. I enjoy it. Playing in front of family and friends, my mom, my wife and my son.” Asked how many people close to him might be in the crowd, Randle noted that he’s not sure, because he lets other family members handle the volume of ticket requests. …

Smith vividly remembered one of his first meetings vs. Nowitzki of his NBA career, while Smith was with Philadelphia: “He gave me three fouls right away. It was all on jump shots. Somehow I ended up right back on the bench and said, ‘What just happened?’ He’s an amazing player who watches a lot of film and knows defenders’ tendencies. He’s seen almost every defense thrown at him, and adapted, been able to succeed in this league for a long time. It’s really cool to see that.

“For him now to have the possibility to pass Wilt Chamberlain tonight, that’s a pretty amazing achievement. That’s awesome.”