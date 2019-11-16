Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Heat join Pels in facing injury question marks

MIAMI – New Orleans has played much of the early portion of 2019-20 without multiple key contributors, but that also could be the case Saturday for Miami, which added Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic to its injury list this morning. Butler and Dragic are both listed as questionable due to illness. They are the Heat’s No. 1 and No. 3 scorers through the first 11 games of the season, combining to average nearly 35 points per game. In addition to Butler and Dragic’s status being uncertain, Miami contributors Justise Winslow and Derrick Jones Jr. are out.

On the Pelicans’ side, Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness) has been downgraded to questionable, while Lonzo Ball, Jahlil Okafor, JJ Redick and Josh Hart are all out. With New Orleans potentially very short-handed again Saturday, Zylan Cheatham has been called up from Erie in the G League.

Notes after shootaround at AmericanAirlines Arena:

Frank Jackson is coming off one of the most valuable performances of his two-year NBA career, a vital 23-point outing vs. the Clippers in Thursday’s win. Jackson on his progress: “I feel like I get better every game. With time, with reps, with more minutes, it kind of naturally just comes. I continue to work hard in practice and get extra work in and rely on that work in your game.”

Jackson has increased his three-point percentage from 31 as a rookie to 36 through 11 games played. He’s also slightly better from the field compared to last season, while taking roughly two more shots per game.

“I’ve really worked on it,” Jackson said of his shot. “I really focused on it this summer, really tried to be consistent. That was my biggest thing when I came into the league, I wanted to be a consistent shooter from everywhere on the floor.” …

Jackson on how the Pelicans prepare for games, upon hearing that Butler and Dragic were on Miami’s injury update: “We show up and whoever is out on the court is who we play against. We know (the Heat’s) tendencies. We had a good walkthrough this morning and we’ll come ready to play.” …

Kenrich Williams has started each of the past three games and is giving New Orleans (3-8) a boost from a rebounding, energy and defense standpoint. The Pelicans are 2-1 with wins over Charlotte and the Clippers, as well as a six-point defeat to Houston.

Williams: “I think we’re playing harder collectively as a group. Playing together. Playing for each other. If you do all of those things, the outcome is going to be a win or a close game.” …

Williams has posted consecutive double-digit rebounding games, while averaging 3.0 offensive boards since becoming a starter. “I want to bring that to the starting lineup, because that’s something I can do well and can help the team,” he said. “That’s something Coach (Alvin Gentry) has been emphasizing to us the whole week, to rebound the ball and get (defensive) stops.” …

Miami is No. 16 in offensive efficiency (via NBA.com), a ranking partly boosted by its excellent three-point shooting. The Heat are fourth in three-point percentage (38.5), trailing only Detroit, Toronto and Phoenix.

Williams on Miami: “They’re a tough team, a defensive-minded team. Shooting the ball really well, all of their guys are playing well and playing together. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”

Jackson: “They’ve got a good unit of young guys who’ve been hooping, with a mixture of guys who’ve been in this league. They’ve done a good job of playing with pace and playing the right way.”