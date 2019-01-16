Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Golden State presents ultimate test for New Orleans defense

SAN FRANCISCO – During a rare three-day break between games earlier this month, New Orleans players recommitted to the defensive end, a focus that seems to be paying dividends over the past 10 days. During a 4-1 stretch, the Pelicans rank sixth in the NBA in defense, allowing 105.4 points per 100 possessions, though the opposition has helped, including matchups vs. bottom-10 offenses Cleveland (twice, Cavaliers are No. 24 in offense) and Memphis (No. 27).

If the Pelicans (21-23) continue to play above-average defense Wednesday, however, no one will be talking about how it was accomplished against weak competition. Golden State is the NBA’s No. 1 offensive team, averaging 115.3 points per 100 possessions, nearly two points better than second-place Milwaukee (113.6). In fact, the gap between the Warriors and Bucks is larger than it is between No. 2 and No. 6 (Denver, 112.0) in that advanced statistic.

Both the Warriors and Pelicans have been excellent offensively in January, ranking 1-2 among the 30 NBA teams. Golden State piled up 142 points vs. Denver on Tuesday, the second time in their past three games that the Warriors have erupted for 140-plus.

“I think we’ve been playing for each other, we really have,” Alvin Gentry said after Wednesday’s shootaround at the University of California-San Francisco.

“If a guy gets beat (off the dribble), we’ve been rotating and taking that way. I still think we’ve got to get better guarding the ball and taking away dribble penetration, but we did a great job (Monday against the Clippers) of rotating and making another guy have to make a play.”

“I think we’ve just reiterated a team defensive focus and having each other’s backs,” reserve guard Frank Jackson said. “Overall, we haven’t had any lapses and have been playing strong in the first and second halves, which has helped us a lot. We can score whenever we want.”

“We wanted to be more scrappy and communicate more, not make as many mistakes, especially on switches,” wing E’Twaun Moore said. “Everybody has been on the same page.”

Other notes from shootaround in California:

Gentry on the depth New Orleans has been building in its frontcourt and its importance: “Jah (Okafor) has really earned his minutes. With Niko (Mirotic), it’s just a matter of him getting his timing and everything back. For us to be really good, we’re going to need Niko like he was last year.” …

Elfrid Payton is 10-3 in the 13 games he’s played this season, including 6-2 vs. the West. Payton on keys against the Warriors: “Take care of the ball. We’re going to have to make shots tonight. But obviously be tied in defensively. They’re going to make their runs where they hit five or six shots (in a row), but we have to be able to withstand those runs.” …

Payton’s explanation for New Orleans’ recent defensive improvement: “We’re flying around, really helping each other. Obviously going into games, you have game plans, but it’s not always going to be perfect (in being able to execute it). Plays happen, teams do different things that you haven’t seen on film. So you’ve got to be able to cover for each other, and I think we’ve done a good job of that.”