Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Elfrid Payton probable to play against Timberwolves

He’s already had separate three- and six-week stretches of having to sit and watch his teammates from the sideline this season, so it’s no surprise that Elfrid Payton is extraordinarily eager to return to the court as soon as possible. The point guard – who’d never appeared in fewer than 63 games during any of his previous four NBA seasons – may get that chance Monday, when New Orleans (16-21) hosts Minnesota (17-19). He is listed as probable to play.

“We’ll just see what happens, before the game,” Payton said at this morning’s shootaround on whether he’ll be in uniform. “Giving the bone a chance to heal (was the final step before being cleared to play). Basically just time.”

Even if he’s unable to play in the New Year’s Eve game, the good news for the Pelicans is he’s extremely close to being in the lineup. New Orleans went 5-1 in the six games Payton played, as well as 5-0 when both he and Anthony Davis suited up.

“I’m super excited,” Payton said. “It’s not fun sitting out, especially me, I like to compete. I’m excited to have a chance to get back out there.”

After going 41-24 with starting point guard Rajon Rondo last regular season, but just 7-10 without him, New Orleans is 5-1 with Payton this season, but only 11-20 when he’s not available. In addition to Payton’s extended absence, the Pelicans have also been without Nikola Mirotic (ankle), who’s been sidelined each of the past eight games, a 2-6 New Orleans stretch. Mirotic is listed as out vs. Minnesota.

“I think we’re all excited to be back at full strength,” Payton said. “We’ve seen the type of team we can be when we’re all healthy. Everybody is excited to get back to that form.”

Other notes from Monday shootaround:

Payton also discussed the team’s optimism about needing to merely be a few plays better in order to get some of the wins that have been eluding the Pelicans lately.

“I don’t think we’ve been blown out all year,” he said. “We’re right on the cusp of being a great team. That’s the difference, being able to close out games like (Saturday vs. Houston). We’ve just got to figure out a way to get it done… I’m excited for the potential we have, and I know we’re going to figure it out. So I’m excited to see that over the next couple weeks.” …

Alvin Gentry spoke after Saturday’s loss about the importance of the Pelicans being able to put players back in roles where they are more comfortable. Payton used a football analogy to illustrate Gentry’s point: “(It’s like) putting a cornerback in the nickel, or a linebacker at defensive end. Obviously a guy can still do it, but they’re much more comfortable in the position that they’re usually in. But I don’t think guys are complaining about (having to adjust while short-handed). We just haven’t been able to close games.” …

Davis on the impact of Payton’s return: “I mean, he’s our starting point guard. Any time you get a starter back in the lineup, it’s good. He was playing well for us in the games he did play. He can push the ball. He’s a bigger guard. Great defender, he can kind of give Jrue (Holiday) a break off from some of the tougher wing players. He’s able to get in the paint, find guys and finish.” …

Payton and Davis both shared their scouting report on the Timberwolves, who’ve given the Pelicans major problems in recent years, going a combined 5-0 since the start of last season.

Payton: “We’ve got to take care of the ball. They do a good job of getting steals – they’re a very long team. We’ve got to do a good job of containing (Karl-Anthony) Towns and (Derrick) Rose. We’ve got to execute down the stretch, though. It’s all about us.” Rose and Jeff Teague are listed as doubtful on the visitors' injury report.

Davis on Minnesota: “They’re a heavy post-up team with a lot of shooters, guys who are playing well. The good thing for us is they played last night (winning at Miami 113-104). We had a day off, a chance to recover and rest our bodies.”