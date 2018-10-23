Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Clippers defense presents challenge for New Orleans

In preseason, Anthony Davis generated headlines when he called the New Orleans pair of Jrue Holiday and Elfrid Payton “the best defensive backcourt in the league.” The starting guards on the opposing team Tuesday could make a compelling case of their own for that title.

In a league where scoring is rapidly rising and tighter whistles vs. defensive contact are making it increasingly difficult to stop talented offensive players, the Los Angeles Clippers duo of Avery Bradley and Patrick Beverley are a rarity – guards known more for individual defense than offense. Bradley and Beverley spearhead a Clippers defense that ranks third in the NBA in efficiency at that end of the floor, making Los Angeles (2-1) an interesting test for the high-powered offense of New Orleans (2-0). The Pelicans are the ultra-early No. 1 team in the league in offensive rating.

“They’ve got a scrappy backcourt, guys who will get into the ball,” Pelicans five-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis said, listing off his scouting report. “Tobias Harris is their leading scorer. They just have guys who play hard and hustle. Then you’ve got Boban (Marjanovic) in the middle, who is huge. They’ve got a good team. They’re probably the best defensive team we’re going to face this year, or one of the best. So we’ve got to bring it tonight.”

Bradley and Beverley only scored four points apiece Sunday in a win vs. Houston, but Los Angeles held Rockets guards James Harden and Eric Gordon to 18/44 shooting from the field, with Chris Paul sidelined due to suspension.

Davis said after Tuesday’s shootaround that he considers Bradley and Beverley among the top defensive guard pairings in the league.

“For sure,” Davis responded to a question about the guards. “Both of those guys are known for their defense. When you have those two guys on the same team, both starters, they’re a tough team defensively. They are picking up 94 feet. And they’ve got (rookie backup Shai Gilgeous-) Alexander doing the same thing.”

Other notes from shootaround at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

The top of New Orleans’ bench is much improved this season, with Julius Randle averaging 19 points and 11 rebounds through two games. ESPN.com described Randle’s early performance as looking “like a Sixth Man of the Year (or at least the week) candidate.” Meanwhile, the Clippers have the reigning Sixth Man winner in guard Lou Williams, part of a Los Angeles second unit that was dangerous in ’17-18 and remains so now. In the Clippers’ 115-112 victory Sunday over Houston, the Los Angeles bench held a 54-28 scoring edge, with Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander and Montrezl Harrell all cracking double figures. …

E’Twaun Moore (15.5 ppg) giving his scouting report on the Clippers: “They’ve got a lot of talented guys, a lot of guys who can score. (Danilo Gallinari), Tobias. Harrell off the bench can give them a big spark. We’ve got to be ready to match their energy. They’re a really good defensive team, too. They have a lot of guys who take pride on the defensive end. This will be a night when we have to play together and move the ball.”…

Los Angeles starts a traditional center in Marcin Gortat, but the forward spots are filled by players generally regarded as small forwards in Gallinari and Harris. One or both of them will often be assigned to defend some combination of Davis, Randle and Nikola Mirotic (tied for the NBA scoring lead at 33.0 ppg). Each member of that Pelicans big trio is off to an excellent start.

“A lot of teams are trying to play small,” Davis said of opposing lineups. “With us, we have three guys who like to play in the paint, (including) Niko sometimes. We have guys who like to be on the post. We just try to take advantage of those mismatches.”