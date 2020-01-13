Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Both teams dealing with injury question marks

DETROIT – After a recent stretch of consistent availability from most of its key players, New Orleans (14-26) is now dealing with an assortment of injuries to starters, which caused the Pelicans to be without three first-stringers in Saturday’s one-sided loss to Boston. Uncertainty for several players remains the case ahead of Monday’s matchup at Little Caesars Arena, and the team’s leading scorer has also joined the list of names with undetermined status against the Pistons.

Brandon Ingram has played in every game since Nov. 19, a span of 27 consecutive appearances, but that streak is in jeopardy Monday, with the forward listed as questionable with right knee soreness. The Pelicans definitely won’t have starting guard JJ Redick and likely will be without Jrue Holiday, with Alvin Gentry saying after shootaround that there “is probably not a very good chance” he will play. Holiday is officially listed as doubtful.

New Orleans’ defense suffered Saturday while Derrick Favors was sidelined; he remains questionable to play against the Pistons. Kenrich Williams will be out for a fourth consecutive game due to a back injury.

On the Detroit side, key guards Luke Kennard and Reggie Jackson are both out, as is Blake Griffin after undergoing knee surgery last week.

Other notes from shootaround at Detroit Country Day School:

Gentry on Holiday’s status going forward: “I don’t think he’s very far away. Probably Thursday he’ll be able to go. He feels pretty good right now, so we’ll see what happens.” …

Boston rang up 140 points vs. New Orleans on Saturday, the most points the Pelicans have allowed in a game this season. Ingram on what the Pelicans need to focus on defensively: “Continue to be the aggressor and continue to trust each other on the weakside, make sure we have that chain reaction that we had in previous games.” …

Zion Williamson continues to ramp up his activity as he approaches being able to play in games. Asked about his excitement for the imminent return of the No. 1 overall draft pick, Ingram said, “It’s very exciting to see another really, really good player in our organization get healthier and healthier, getting a chance to get on the floor. It’s going to be exciting to see the dynamic. He’s just going to draw a lot of attention from defenses.”