Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Bench providing big spark for New Orleans

LOS ANGELES – The target of regular criticism earlier in the season, New Orleans’ second unit has been one of the club’s biggest bright spots in recent weeks, regularly outscoring and outproducing the opposition, including during Saturday’s win over the Lakers, when Pelicans reserves held a 42-24 edge in points. That group is expected to receive another boost Wednesday, with forward and three-point marksman Darius Miller (ankle) likely to make his return from injury after sitting out the past three games.

“I hope so. There will probably be a minute-restriction type thing, but hopefully I get to play tonight,” Miller said after Wednesday’s shootaround in Staples Center.

Cheick Diallo and Ian Clark have been among the key cogs among the Pelicans’ subs, combining for 35 points in the win over the Lakers, on 15/20 shooting. Clark had not played double-digit minutes in a game since Feb. 6 at Chicago, but was back in the rotation during the two-game homestand.

“He’s a true professional,” Miller said of Clark. “After sitting out a lot of games, him having an immediate impact is really good. He’s the type of guy who always has great energy and is ready to play.”

The same has often been said lately about Diallo, who’s in the midst of the most efficient and positive stretch of his NBA career, making an impact in all three New Orleans games since the All-Star break.

“You can see the growth in him,” Miller said of the third-year pro. “He’s one of the guys who always brings a lot of energy, so it’s definitely paying off for him.”

Other notes from shootaround in California:

Clark noted that there has been ample motivation for some of the lesser-used Pelicans to show what they can do over the final 20-plus games of the regular season.

“We have a lot of experience coming off the bench,” the NBA champion with Golden State in ’17 said. “Especially how the season has been for us – it’s been a little up and down – a lot of guys have stuff to prove. We want to come out and take advantage of our opportunities. We come out and try to make sure we put our best foot forward. You’ve been seeing that in the last few games.” …

Clark was a much more prominent part of NOLA’s rotation last season after the All-Star break, eventually carving out an every-game role and making big shots in a Game 3 second-round win over the Warriors. It’s possible this season will unfold similarly for him from an individual standpoint.

“This year’s kind of been similar to last year for me personally,” Clark said. “But it’s all about staying ready whenever your number’s called, doing your job. It’s something I take pride in doing. A lot of guys do too.” …

Miller on one factor behind the Pelicans getting quality contributions deeper into their rotation: “We’ve gotten a lot of experience now. Guys have been put in different situations, and they’re taking advantage of it. There was a time period where we had a lot of guys out with injuries. I think we were allowed to kind of grow, get in-game experience and build confidence off that.” ...

Anthony Davis is expected to play roughly 20-25 minutes Wednesday, appearing in each of the first three quarters. No decision has been made yet on which game he will play during the Friday/Saturday back-to-back in Phoenix and Denver, but Alvin Gentry said he won’t play in both contests.