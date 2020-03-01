Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Bench consistently a plus for New Orleans in recent weeks
Since Jan. 1, New Orleans (26-33) has nine players averaging at least eight points per game, which means on many nights over the past two months, multiple scoring threats have emerged from the team’s bench. That’s been one of the bigger but perhaps least discussed aspects of the Pelicans completely turning around their season, as players like JJ Redick (14.3 ppg since Jan. 1), Josh Hart (9.8 ppg), Nicolo Melli (8.8) and E’Twaun Moore (8.3) have consistently provided a spark in the second unit.
Redick won’t play Sunday vs. the Lakers (7 p.m., ESPN, Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM) due to a hamstring strain, but the group will try to continue to provide a boost against the Western Conference’s first-place team.
“It definitely helps when you have JJ out there, shooting 45 percent (from three-point range) and getting 15 (points) a game, but it’s been good,” Hart said of the reserves, following Sunday’s morning shootaround. “We’re all coming in giving energy, playing our roles, finding little ways to impact the game. It’s always a positive when your bench is a plus.”
Speaking of plusses, Redick is a plus-59 when he's on the court since New Year’s Day, while Melli is at plus-29, followed by Hart (26) and Moore (2).
“Having that consistency come off the bench has been great,” starting guard Jrue Holiday said. “We know we have firepower on our starting group, but really good teams have a bench that puts pressure on other teams. We’ve been able to do that.”
Other notes from shootaround at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie:
While the Pelicans may have two players in the conversation for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award in Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball, one of the most improved rookies from the start of the season to now has been Melli. The Italian forward has registered four straight games of double-digit scoring, his longest such stretch of the season.
“He’s really understanding his role and what we need him to do,” Hart said of Melli. “When you do that and have the freedom in Coach (Alvin) Gentry’s system, to make plays, shoot the ball and be involved, a lot of times you’re going to find success. It’s been good to see him do that. He went from playing a little bit in the beginning of the year, to not really playing too much, to the last three or four weeks, he’s been killing it. It’s been really good to see him do that.”
Melli’s bread-and-butter on offense may be three-point shooting, but lately he’s been doing damage off the dribble, something that rarely took place early in the season.
“For sure – he’s got a couple dunks,” Holiday said. “You don’t see that a lot from him. I feel like him shooting with confidence has him able to get to the basket a lot easier, or just make plays. He gets to the paint and he can pass the ball pretty well.” …
New Orleans committed 20 turnovers in Tuesday’s 118-109 loss to the Lakers, one of the decisive factors in a game that was evenly played through three quarters (L.A. led 88-86 entering the final 12 minutes). Hart credited the Lakers’ aggressiveness at the defensive end, saying the Pelicans need to make some adjustments to what they saw when they tried to get to the basket against a very big frontline.
“They do a great job of packing the paint, forcing you to drive in,” Hart said of the Lakers. “You think you have a driving lane, but the lane closes down. We’ve got to make sure we know that’s coming and look for kickouts, or dropdown passes to our bigs. We’ve got to focus on taking care of the ball, keeping them off the glass and playing our game.” …
Holiday on Ball helping Holiday defensively by taking on some of the tougher perimeter assignments, something that was almost exclusively a Holiday job in the past.
“It’s fun,” Holiday said of Ball thriving with New Orleans. “I like to see other people succeed. Seeing Zo do what he does, he looks pretty happy out there playing, he looks healthy. It’s good for me.”
Pelicans Shootaround: Josh Hart 3-1-20
Josh Hart talks about what adjustments the Pelicans need to make against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.
All Videos
Pelicans Shootaround: Josh Hart 3-1-20
Josh Hart talks about what adjustments the Pelicans need to make against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.
| 02:12
Pelicans Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 3-1-20
Jrue Holiday speaks to the media prior to the Pelicans match up against the Lakers.
| 01:54
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers - Game 59 - Feb. 28, 2020
Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
| 01:43
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 104
Brandon Ingram scores 29 points and 7 assists as New Orleans beat Cleveland, 116-104.
| 00:01
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 2-28-2020
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 03:42
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Brandon Ingram 2-28-2020
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps tonight's 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 02:30
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-28-2020
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps tonight's 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 02:02
NBA GameTime: Pelicans rolling with Zion Williamson at the helm
Ro Parrish, Steve Smith, and Dave Joerger discuss the Pelicans pulling within 2 games of the 8-seed in the Western Conference after a win over the Cavaliers.
| 00:03
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame Interview: Alvin Gentry 2-28-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry talks about the team's performance in the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Smoothie King Center on February 28, 2020.
| 06:11
Pelicans-Cavaliers Postgame: Zion Williamson 2-28-2020
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps tonight's 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 07:13
Highlights: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs. Cavaliers
Brandon Ingram scores 29 points as New Orleans beat Cleveland Friday night.
| 00:01
60-Second Recap: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Get your 60-second recap of the New Orleans Pelicans 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 12 Assists vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball dished out 12 assists in the team's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 00:01
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Nicolo Melli finger roll
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli drives down the lane, finishing with the finger roll.
| 00:12
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Jaxson Hayes one-handed slam
Defense leads to offense as New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball strips the ball, leading to a fastbreak one-handed slam by Jaxson Hayes.
| 00:21
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Derrick Favors blocks Darius Garland
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors protects the paint with the block on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland.
| 00:12
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Brandon Ingram finishes through contact
February 28, 2020: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Highlights of Brandon Ingram
| 00:24
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Zion Williamson starts hot for New Orleans
Steve Smith is in the film room to break down Zion Williamson's fast start against the Cavaliers.
| 00:01
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Josh Hart dishes to Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart feeds Brandon Ingram on his way to the rim for the slam.
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Jrue Holiday crossover
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday crosses up the defense on the way to the rim.
| 00:15
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: JJ Redick to Jaxson Hayes Alley-Oop
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick throws up the lob for rookie Jaxson Hayes.
| 00:13
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Derrick Favors taps to Zion Williamson for slam
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors taps the rebound to Zion Williamson for the second chance slam.
| 00:16
Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Highlights: Lonzo Ball throws deep to Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball throws the long pass to Zion Williamson for the fastbreak finish.
| 00:16
Coach Speak: Zion Williamson
Stan Van Gundy shows us why Zion Williamson's success has been worth the wait.
| 00:03
Pelicans-Cavaliers Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 2-28-2019
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball previews tonight's home match-up vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.
| 02:00
Pelicans-Cavaliers Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 2-28-2019
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram previews tonight's home match-up vs the Cleveland Cavaliers
| 02:41
Pelicans Practice: Derrick Favors 2-27-20
New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
| 02:09
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 2-27-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
| 03:35
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 2-27-20
New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
| 08:00
NEXT UP: