Pelicans shootaround update by HUB International: Anthony Davis will not play, Julius Randle status TBD for Chicago game

CHICAGO – The NBA’s annual trade deadline is a little more than 24 hours away, so after Wednesday’s shootaround at the United Center, a media member asked New Orleans fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry whether there is any “eagerness” for the clock to tick past that marker.

“That might be the understatement of the year,” Gentry responded, laughing. “I think everything kind of clears up after that, at least for a while. Then you can go back to normal, or whatever our new normal is going to be. It’s part of the business, and you deal with it, just like you would anything else.”

Although you might know it based on the around-the-clock coverage filled with rumors and reports, New Orleans (23-31) is still playing games this week, including facing Chicago in the United Center at 7. The Pelicans play three times over the next four days, capped by a weekend back-to-back vs. Minnesota and at Memphis.

“There is not anything we can do about it,” Gentry said of the Pelicans and potential distractions a day before Thursday’s 2 p.m. Central deadline. “So our focus has to be on what we have to try to do tonight (against the Bulls).”

Anthony Davis and Julius Randle are both available to play Wednesday, but Gentry said of Davis that “we’re not going to play him, until after the trading deadline. I think he can understand that. I think everybody can understand that.”

Randle’s status for Wednesday’s game will be determined at some point later today prior to tip-off.

Other notes from shootaround:

New Orleans is 2-6 since Martin Luther King Jr. Day – the beginning of the team’s short-handed stretch without Davis – but Gentry has had no complaints about the effort. The Pelicans are just 20th in the NBA in offensive efficiency during that 2-6 stretch by scoring 106.4 points per 100 possessions, but they’ve made a big leap on defense, ranking ninth (107.2).

“The guys that we have right now, have been playing extremely hard,” Gentry said. “We don’t have anything tangible to show for it (in terms of win-loss record), but we’ve been very much competitive. They’ve been good; we just haven’t been able to close games. As long as we compete at the highest level and play unselfishly, I’ll live with the results.”

Over those same eight games, New Orleans has been the league’s fourth-best defense in blocked shots, despite not having one of the sport’s premier rejecters this decade.

“I think a lot of it is energy for 48 minutes,” Jrue Holiday said of a factor behind the uptick defensively. “A lot of it is trying to cover for each other, and making up for things that we kind of lost. I know usually with Anthony at the rim, he can block shots and do a lot for us. People like Jahlil (Okafor), Kenrich (Williams), they’re really stepping up and being put into a position where they have more to do. They’ve been doing a good job.” …

As a Windy City native, Okafor was surrounded by Chicago media members after shootaround, asking him about his recent surge and effectiveness. Okafor: “The chemistry with my teammates is really picking up. The coaches are trusting me more and more every day, to let me go out there and play my game.”

Gentry on Okafor’s 2018-19 improvement: “The one thing I would point to for his success, from a conditioning standpoint, he’s gotten himself into really great shape. Utilizing the abilities that he has. Sometimes with big guys, it takes a couple stops (with different NBA teams), before you’re able to realize what exactly you can do, and what your niche is in the game.”