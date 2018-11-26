Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Anthony Davis questionable to play against Boston

New Orleans is 8-1 at home this season, with the only defeat coming Oct. 27 vs. Utah, when five-time All-Star Anthony Davis did not play. Whether Davis is on the floor Monday against Boston remains questionable due to a right hip strain, but the seventh-year NBA veteran said this morning that he’ll test himself physically in pregame and determine whether he can suit up vs. the Celtics.

Davis has been sidelined for four games in 2018-19, all losses for New Orleans, after the Pelicans went 3-4 last season sans Davis.

Other notes from shootaround at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

Asked about Boston’s recent struggles on the court and 10-10 record, Davis responded, “I think they’ve won one of their last five, but we’re struggling, too.” …

New Orleans (10-10) and Boston may have identical records, but they are complete contrasts in many areas, including that the Pelicans have been very good offensively but poor defensively, while the opposite is true for the Celtics. In addition, New Orleans is one of the NBA’s fastest-paced teams; Boston ranks No. 22 in pace.

“Whoever is going to impose their will is going to win,” Davis said of the clubs preferring different styles of play.” …

Davis on if the Pelicans believe they are better than their current record: “For sure. We lost a lot of games we should’ve won. A lot of games where we gave the game away, or beat ourselves. We know we’re better than a 10-10 team, but it doesn’t matter – that’s your record. We’ve got to go out and prove it.” …

New Orleans lost games by one and five points on its recent East Coast road trip, and a 10-point defeat to Washington was closer than the final score indicated, after the Pelicans held a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter. One glaring problem has been that New Orleans’ offense is stagnating in crunch time, allowing opponents to clamp down defensively and either create turnovers or force the Pelicans to fire a low-percentage shot.

“We’ve got to help Jrue (Holiday) out,” Pelicans big Julius Randle said of the team’s late-game problems. “We kind of give him the ball and expect him to make every play. We get a little bit stagnant. Everybody has to continue to do what they do, and not rely on him so much to make every single play down the stretch. Because (defensively) he has to stop the best perimeter player (from the opposing team) down the stretch as well.” …

Teams naturally tend to get more conservative offensively in the final minutes of tight games, but the Pelicans want to be opportunistic in terms of pushing the ball when that becomes available. In recent close losses, they’ve been constantly trying to operate against a set, halfcourt defense.

“Obviously we want to get stops, get out (in transition) and get easy points if we can,” Randle said. “But if not, we’ve got to understand time and situation, and get into our offense, to where we know we’re going to get a good shot.” …

With New Orleans ranked No. 27 overall in the NBA in defensive efficiency, the Pelicans need to significantly improve in help situations. Particularly in the New York loss, the Knicks were able to run high pick-and-rolls, roll a big to the basket and take advantage of no one from the Pelicans coming over to prevent a dunk or layup.

“Continuing to play,” Randle said of an emphasis for New Orleans to improve in that specific area. “We’re good at helping the first initial (help situation), but in ‘help the helper’ (we need to improve). Ball movement is so big in today’s game, so just continue to help, help, help.” …

Despite an array of talented individual scorers such as Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum, Boston is surprisingly just 27th in the NBA in offensive efficiency, ahead of only Phoenix, Atlanta and Chicago.

“They like to isolate a lot,” Randle said of the Celtics’ offensive approach, “so we’ve got to help each other, force them into tough, contested twos.”

Athletic wing Jaylen Brown (back) is out tonight for Boston.