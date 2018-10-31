Pelicans shootaround update presented by HUB International: Anthony Davis pregame warmup will determine if he returns to lineup

OAKLAND – The NBA’s No. 1 and No. 2 teams in points per game will meet Wednesday in Oracle Arena, with top-ranked Golden State led by the league’s first- and fifth-leading scorers, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Whether or not New Orleans (4-2) will have 11th-best point producer Anthony Davis won’t be known until just before tip-off, with Davis saying at shootaround that his pregame warmup will finalize his status.

“It feels better,” Davis said of a right elbow sprain that kept him out of games vs. Utah and Denver. “We’ll see when I go through my pregame shooting, to see how it feels.”

Davis indicated that the injury surfaced Friday vs. Brooklyn, after he dunked over Nets center Jarrett Allen.

“We’ll find out when he warms up tonight,” Pelicans fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said of Davis’ potential ability to play. “We feel pretty good about it, but we’ll have to wait and see before we are definitive about whether he’s going to play or not.”

Other notes from shootaround in downtown San Francisco:

Given the high-powered nature of the two offenses, Davis believes defense will dictate the winner between the Pelicans and Warriors.

“Defense is going to be the (determining factor) in this game,” the five-time All-Star said. “It’s No. 1 and No. 2 in points per game. Whichever team decides to play defense first probably will win.” …

Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton (ankle) will sit out Wednesday’s game. Jrue Holiday had to move to starting point guard Monday sans Payton.

“I think he’s getting better,” Gentry said of Payton. “It’s a time thing. You just have to take the time to let it get healthy enough that he can play. We’re not going to rush him back.” …

Darius Miller (quad) is listed as doubtful on the injury report. Gentry used similar terms to describe Miller’s current status as he did for Payton: “It’s a day-to-day thing, because you never know when he’s going to feel good enough to get out there.” …

The Pelicans committed 22 turnovers Monday in the loss at Denver, the biggest area that prevented them from posting a second straight road win to open ’18-19. Gentry knows that taking care of the ball is extremely important against Golden State’s elite offensive weapons.

“We just have to be smarter with the ball. Obviously this is not a team you can turn the ball over against,” Gentry said of facing the 7-1 Warriors. “If you turn the ball over against them, it’s suicide. You have to make sure you’re making the right plays. And you can’t play in tight spaces against this team. You have to be solid in what you’re doing and keep the floor spaced. Bad shot selections are like a turnover against this team – they run it down your throat.”