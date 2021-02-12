Pelicans shootaround update presented by Entergy: Willy Hernangomez providing boost off bench for New Orleans

His name is spelled “Willy,” but he prefers to be called “Billy.” That’s one of the things New Orleans media and fans have learned recently about Willy Hernangomez. Those who follow the Pelicans have also discovered this month that the backup center from Spain can be a very productive and effective reserve.

The fifth-year pro immediately helped New Orleans’ bench make a bigger impact when he joined the unit Feb. 1 and posted a double-double vs. Sacramento. Over six February games, Hernangomez has averaged 8.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in a total of 123 minutes, after he logged just 12 minutes combined in December and January.

“He’s staying ready for the moment,” New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram said after Tuesday’s win over Houston, a second Hernangomez double-double over a five-game span. “He does the exact same thing every single day, whether it’s in the weight room or getting his court work in, making sure his stuff is sharp. For him to come out and be able to elevate our squad in everything we’re doing, it’s a beautiful thing to see, because he puts in the work.”

This isn’t the first time Hernangomez has gone from out of a rotation to a valuable second-unit big. As a New York rookie in 2016-17, for example, he was a DNP 10 times prior to a late-season stretch where he nearly averaged a double-double over 20 games in March and April, including making 16 starts. He had similar stretches in Charlotte, including 19 double-digit scoring games in 2018-19.

“Honestly, it helped me a lot,” Hernangomez said after Friday’s shootaround of experiencing previous stretches of inactivity. “I’ve really had moments where I haven’t played, but you have to be ready. I knew there was going to be an opportunity, not just with COVID. You have to work hard every single day, trying to be better as a player… I knew at some my opportunity would come. I tried to be ready, tried to play with energy, tried to put my body and my heart out there for my teammates and my team. It’s been really fun, to be a basketball player (in games) again.”

Other notes after Friday’s shootaround in Texas:

Hernangomez and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have become good friends in a brief amount of time, one reason they’ve begun playing a quick one-on-one game prior to tip-off. The matchups are sometimes commentated and analyzed by a nearby Zion Williamson. Alexander-Walker has won the previous two meetings, but Hernangomez vowed to respond in American Airlines Center. “It’s been bad for me the last couple games,” Hernangomez said, appearing to smile behind his mask. “Nickeil is a very talented guy. The last two games he beat me, but I just want to say (to Nickeil) to be ready for the next one.” …

Hernangomez on Dallas All-Star guard Luka Doncic, a former teammate in Spain: “The thing that surprised me more (than his current success) was how quick he got used to playing in the NBA his rookie year. He dominated Euroleague. It doesn’t surprise me the way he’s playing right now. He’s very talented, very smart. He’s dominated the NBA game. Hopefully today we’re going to get the (win), and then after the game we’re going to keep being friends again, for sure.”

Dallas scouting report

Offensive efficiency rank: 17 (111.3)

Defensive efficiency rank: 26 (113.4)

Streak: Won 3

Go-to guy: In his third NBA season, Doncic is the league’s seventh-leading scorer, averaging 27.8 points. After a sluggish start – at least by his lofty standards – he’s recently brought his shooting percentages up to a similar level as last season, now at 46 from the field, 31 from three-point range and a career-best 79 at the foul line. Doncic has scored 25 or more points in a dozen consecutive games, topped by a 42-point eruption Saturday that led Dallas to a payback victory on national TV over Golden State.

On the rise: The son of former NBA player Rick Brunson, third-year point guard Jalen Brunson is one of the NBA’s more underrated players and has been a very effective reserve this season. Coming off the bench in 16 of his 22 appearances for the Mavericks, Brunson averages 11.6 points and is shooting 39 percent on three-pointers. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder racked up 31 points at Chicago in a spot start Jan. 3. He’s a former college teammate at Villanova of Pelicans key reserve Josh Hart.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (11-13)

Wednesday loss at Chicago

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: The Pelicans have been able to start this group in 11 of the last 12 games, going 6-5 in that span, but 6-2 since Jan. 27, the start of a five-game homestand. The quintet is 10-10 this season. … New Orleans is 3-1 against the Southwest Division this season, but hasn’t played Dallas yet, due to a scheduled Jan. 11 game in Texas being postponed. The Pelicans are 1-0 vs. San Antonio, 1-0 vs. Memphis, 1-1 vs. Houston.

DALLAS (12-14)

Wednesday win vs. Atlanta

Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

Notes: The Mavericks have finally been able to find some continuity, using this group each of the past six games, representing the most they’ve relied on any first unit this season. This group is 4-2, including sweeping Atlanta 2-0, splitting 1-1 with Golden State, beating Minnesota and losing to Phoenix. … When Dallas has started the first four players, it is 6-2, winning twice with Willie Cauley-Stein at center instead of Porzingis, whose season debut was Jan. 13.

Pelicans keys to victory

SLOW DOWN THE MAKES FROM DOWNTOWN

Unfortunately for New Orleans, Wednesday’s loss in Illinois was the best illustration of this so far in 2020-21, but perhaps the biggest factor behind the Pelicans’ struggles on the road has been their perimeter defense giving up too many three-pointers. Chicago set a franchise record with 25 made treys. New Orleans has allowed 41 percent shooting from the arc on the road while going 4-8, compared to just 35 percent at home en route to a 7-5 record.

KEEP SINKING FREE THROWS

New Orleans did not shoot 80 percent or better from the foul line in any of its 18 December or January games, but suddenly has become much more accurate, doing so four times in six February games. The Pelicans still rank No. 29 in percentage this season (69.8); oddly the teams 28th and 30th in the stat are the Western Conference-leading Lakers (20-6) and Utah (20-5), respectively. The Jazz are only shooting 66.7 percent in 2020-21.

DEFENDING DONCIC

The prolific guard struggled in his first two career games vs. New Orleans as a rookie (7/21 from the field, 1/9 on threes), but since then he’s scored 25-plus points in all six matchups. Doncic led the Mavericks to a 4-0 sweep last season over the Pelicans.