Pelicans shootaround update presented by Entergy: Time is now to make a move

One of New Orleans forward Brandon Ingram’s favorite phrases in interviews is “having a sense of urgency,” which is something Pelicans players understand is an absolute must with only three-plus weeks remaining in the 2020-21 season. Facing a multi-game deficit in the standings in pursuit of a play-in spot, it’s something the team discussed at Tuesday’s shootaround.

“There’s no more time to look at film and try to correct things,” point guard Lonzo Ball said. “It’s now to fix everything and it starts tonight.”

The task of ending a very untimely three-game losing streak features a 6:30 home contest against NBA title contender Brooklyn, which thumped New Orleans by a 139-111 count earlier this month.

Other notes from shootaround:

Ball has shot 4/19 from the field in two games since his return from injury, but his return-to-action plan meant logging just 20 and 27 minutes in losses at Washington and New York. Ball indicated that tonight will be the final time he’s on a minutes limit, which hopefully will allow him to build better rhythm.

“It’s been tough. Coming in and out (of the game) is not what I like, but tonight is the last night on (a minute restriction),” he said. “Then I’m pretty much free after that.” …

Ball was blunt in response to a question about the late-game sequence in which he mistakenly helped off of New York’s Reggie Bullock, giving Bullock enough space to tie the game with a three-pointer: “Last game was just totally my fault. It’s one of the worst plays I’ve probably made in my basketball career, one of the dumbest plays for sure. I take full responsibility for that. We’ve got to move on. We’ve got a game every other day and we’ve got to close out these last 15 games, to try to make a run at the playoffs. We’ve been losing close games for the majority of the year, so for these last 15 games, we’ve really got to lock in as a whole.” …

Brooklyn and New Orleans are similar in at least one regard, having started the year poorly defensively but seemingly gelling more at that end lately. Since April 1, the Nets and Pelicans are No. 11 and 12 in efficiency, a vast improvement from the first few months.

“The way we’ve been shooting the ball recently has been not great at all,” Ball said. “So the only way we can be in games is to play defense. Us missing shots is kind of forcing us to play harder on the defensive end. Once we combine the two – good offense, good defense – we should be in good shape.”

BROOKLYN SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 2 (117.2)

Defensive efficiency rank: 25 (113.0)

Net rating: 7 (+4.3)

Streak: Lost 1

Go-to guy: The Nets famously rely on the three-headed offensive juggernaut of former league MVPs Kevin Durant and James Harden, as well as seven-time All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, but due to injuries, the trio has only played seven games together, going 5-2. Durant and Harden have both been ruled out of Tuesday’s game, leaving Irving as the No. 1 scoring option. The 2016 NBA champion has always been a productive scorer, but he set a career high last season by averaging 27.4 points. Despite the presence of Durant and Harden on this season’s Nets, Irving has nearly matched that figure, at 27.3 in 2020-21.

On the rise: Third-year guard Landry Shamet started slowly this season, shooting just 38 percent from the field prior to the All-Star break, but lately he’s been one of the NBA’s hottest perimeter marksmen. In his 13 games since the midseason hiatus, Shamet is a scorching 41/82 (50 percent) from three-point range. The Wichita State product is coming off two of the best games of his pro career, going 6/11 on threes in a 15-point win Friday over Charlotte, followed by a 7/12 outing at Miami, part of his 30-point Sunday eruption against the Heat.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

BROOKLYN (38-19, 2ND IN EAST)

Sunday loss at Miami

Kyrie Irving, Bruce Brown Jr., Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin

Notes: This group is 0-1, the 31st different starting lineup Brooklyn has used this season. … The most common Nets starting five is 10-2 and consists of Irving, Brown, Harris, Harden and DeAndre Jordan. No other combination has more than three wins. … Brooklyn owns a three-game cushion on third-place Milwaukee (35-22) in the East, with a two-game series in Wisconsin between the squads scheduled for early May. … The Nets are one game behind first-place Philadelphia (39-18), but the 76ers won the tiebreaker.

NEW ORLEANS (25-32, 11TH IN WEST)

Sunday loss at New York

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 15-21, one of 13 different starting lineups New Orleans has used this season. … The Pelicans only have six home games remaining. At 16-14, they need to win at least three to guarantee a plus-.500 mark in the Smoothie King Center. … New Orleans is 3.5 games behind Golden State (29-29) and San Antonio (28-28) for ninth and 10th place, respectively. The Pelicans have their entire season series vs. the Warriors left to play in May, and are 1-1 vs. the Spurs (series finale is Saturday).

PELICANS KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

YOUR BEST AGAINST THE BEST

The bad news is Tuesday’s opponent has the NBA’s fifth-best record and has been dominant for long stretches of this season. The good news is New Orleans has often risen to the occasion when the competition is from the elite ranks, posting nine wins vs. the 10 teams currently sitting in top-five spots of the conference standings.

BREAK OUT FROM DEEP

It’s time for a slump-busting kind of night from three-point range for New Orleans. The Pelicans shot 6/27 on treys Sunday at New York, exactly what they shot at Barclays Center against the Nets on April 7. New Orleans ranks last in the NBA in April in three-point percentage (29.2).

CONTAIN KYRIE

The Nets are missing over 50 points per game due to the injury absences of Durant and Harden, but Irving’s name did not appear on the injury list Monday. Irving is averaging 27.3 points and tallied 24 points in just 30 minutes vs. New Orleans on April 7. LaMarcus Aldridge was next in the scoring rundown for the Nets (22) in that game but recently announced his retirement from basketball.