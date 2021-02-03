Pelicans shootaround update presented by Entergy: ‘Stay ready’ is the goal for reserves

After logging a career-high 16 minutes Monday, New Orleans rookie point guard Kira Lewis Jr. is taking a wait-and-see approach to his role and playing time, not making any assumptions. As Stan Van Gundy and the Pelicans mull potential changes to the team’s rotation, that’s probably a wise approach for several of Lewis’ teammates as well. Another New Orleans reserve who played significantly more against Sacramento than he did previously was center Willy Hernangomez (29 minutes Monday of his 41 in all of 2020-21).

“We don’t really talk about that,” Lewis said after Tuesday’s practice, when asked if he’s been given any assurances about court time. “We just talked about how we can get better moving forward. At this point, whenever my number’s called, stay ready.”

Van Gundy indicated that the Pelicans are in the process of determining how they are going to use Lewis, but added that all involved would prefer the Alabama product gets playing time. Lewis has played 85 minutes in nine appearances this season.

“I think we all want him to play,” Van Gundy said Tuesday. “Now does that mean every single night? Does that mean 20 minutes a game? Does that mean 12 minutes a game? I can’t give you a definitive (answer) on that yet. But I do think, I want him to play, the coaching staff wants him to play, teammates want him to play. We want him in there.

“I liked his decisions (Monday), I liked his pace, I liked his defense,” Van Gundy continued of a game in which Lewis shot 1/6 from the field, with a couple looks rimming out. “As happens with guys, he had trouble getting the ball in the basket, but I liked what he was doing. As I’ve said before, there is nothing to not like about him as a player. We just need him to get older and bigger, and we probably can’t do much of that by tomorrow. But we like him.”

Notes from Wednesday’s shootaround, ahead of an 8:30 p.m. home game vs. Phoenix:

Zion Williamson on Lewis: “What you see when he checks into the game, he always gives us great energy. Kira always plays with confidence. If you ask him to do something, he’s going to give it his all. You all see that potential. When we’re practicing, Kira is unbelievable. He has so much potential. Me being honest, I didn’t know much about Kira before he came here, but I’m excited to see how his future is going to go here.” …

Williamson has been in more of a playmaker role recently, which led to a career-best seven-assist game in Friday’s win over Milwaukee. The 20-year-old said his basketball background makes him comfortable with that responsibility. “I was always trained in playmaking for my teammates,” he said of his youth basketball days. “Getting everybody involved. (But) when I got to Duke and I’m playing with other supertalented players in Tre (Jones), Cam (Reddish) and R.J. (Barrett), you just have to learn how to play off the ball. The ball’s not always going to be in my hands. I just made the most of the situation.”

Phoenix scouting report

Offensive efficiency rank: 17 (109.8)

Defensive efficiency rank: 4 (107.2)

Streak: Won 3

Go-to guy: Listed as probable to play in Wednesday’s game, when shooting guard Devin Booker (hamstring) scored just eight points vs. New Orleans on Dec. 29, it was a stark contrast to how the Kentucky product has fared against the Pelicans in recent years. Of course, the Suns still romped by a 25-point margin that night in Arizona, but in his last two visits to the Smoothie King Center, Booker poured in 40 and 44 points, respectively, the latter his season high in 2019-20. He’s missed four games this season due to injury, but the fact that Phoenix is still fifth in the Western Conference standings seems to be a very good sign for the franchise’s chances of ending a decade-long playoff drought.

On the rise: A wide cross-section of draft pundits second-guessed Phoenix’s selection of Cameron Johnson at 11th overall in 2019, but that decision is looking very solid now. The second-year pro from North Carolina has moved into the starting lineup over the past eight games, helping the Suns spread the floor with 36.7 percent three-point shooting. Phoenix is 8-3 this season when Johnson scores 10-plus points; one of those victories was an 18-point, four-trey outing against New Orleans five weeks ago.

Previous game starting lineups

PHOENIX (11-8)

Monday win at Dallas

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton

Notes: This group is 2-2 this season, as is the same quintet but with Jae Crowder instead of Booker, who was sidelined four games recently by injury. … Phoenix has only used three different starting lineups and just six Suns have started a game in 2020-21.

NEW ORLEANS (7-12)

Monday loss vs. Sacramento

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes

Notes: For a second straight game, Pelicans top center Steven Adams is listed as questionable. … Hayes made his first start Monday, creating the fourth starting five New Orleans has used in a single game. The primary group with Adams at center is 6-9 this season.

Pelicans keys to victory

STAY THE COURSE

New Orleans’ offense stagnated in the fourth quarter of Monday’s loss to Sacramento, a major factor in the Pelicans not being able to protect a 10-point lead. It’s even more imperative that Pelicans players stick with the game plan and not break off into isolation and one-on-one offense Wednesday, while facing a Phoenix defense ranked in fourth in the league in efficiency, behind only the Lakers, Houston and Philadelphia.

MORE FROM BENCH

Phoenix enjoyed a 47-29 bench scoring edge on New Orleans in the Dec. 29 matchup between the clubs, highlighted by three Suns subs depositing double-digit points. The Pelicans will likely need better results in the rematch, with Hernangomez potentially providing another boost after his double-double Monday. Due to injuries (Phoenix) and fluctuations in performance (New Orleans), the bench personnel for both teams has looked much different lately compared to early in 2020-21.

DEFENDING DEVIN

It wouldn’t be surprising for Booker to list the Smoothie King Center as his favorite NBA road arena, because the sharpshooting guard has thoroughly dominated here the last two seasons. Booker has averaged 42.0 points in his last two trips to the Crescent City, totaling 26/31 on free throws and eight three-pointers.