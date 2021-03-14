Pelicans shootaround update by Entergy: Skill development, presence of Zion leading to highly efficient offense

New Orleans still has a long way to go before it can claim improvement defensively, but there’s no doubt that’s already happened at the other end of the floor, where the Pelicans rank seventh in the NBA in efficiency, scoring 115.3 points per 100 possessions. New Orleans (16-22) already has shot 50-plus percent from the field 15 times in its 38 games, compared to doing so a total of 18 times during last season’s 72-game schedule.

Pelicans second-year reserve guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, one of several players who joined the franchise in 2019-20, points to an obvious reason for that leap – Zion Williamson’s consistent presence in the lineup – as well as one from behind the scenes.

“Talent-wise, I feel like everyone’s been working individually and improving their shooting, their finishing, whatever the case may be. That has definitely helped,” Alexander-Walker said, before joking about his 2021 All-Star teammate’s unbelievable accuracy on field goals. “Having (Zion Williamson) on the floor, having him (shoot) 16 for 14 basically, how efficient he is, it’s crazy. Just to see him get easy ones and (the team can) play off of that. We’re not struggling for looks. There are plenty of games where we shoot the ball well because guys have worked on their games, but also understand the game better.”

Other notes after Sunday’s shootaround at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

Alexander-Walker has contributed double-digit scoring each of the past three games. Asked about the first such stretch of his brief NBA career, the Virginia Tech product said, “(It’s from) letting the game come, trusting that it’s going to come and not really (being) worried about scoring.” …

Stan Van Gundy said after Friday’s win over Cleveland that Williamson took over the postgame speech duties in the locker room from the head coach, as Williamson did his best impression of what Van Gundy would say in that situation. Alexander-Walker had praise for Williamson’s impersonation.

“It was spot-on,” Alexander-Walker said. “I can definitely see (Van Gundy) saying all of the things Z said. It was good to get a laugh in, especially after the previous night (a 30-point home loss to Minnesota). To get a win and get a laugh and enjoy everything again, it was nice.”

LA CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 3 (116.8)

Defensive efficiency rank: 14 (111.1)

Net rating: 4 (+5.8)

Streak: Won 1

Go-to guy: This role rotates between multi-time All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but lately “The Claw” has been the more frequent focal point of the attack, leading the Clippers in scoring in six of their last seven games (George sat out one of those contests, a March 4 loss at Washington). The Clips are 8-2 when Leonard goes for 30-plus points this season, as well as 4-2 when George contributes 30 or more. Brooklyn swept the Clippers 2-0 despite Leonard and George dropping in 30-plus in separate matchups against the Nets.

On the rise: A second-year pro from Florida State, wing Terance Mann, 24, has filled a more prominent role than many expected in 2020-21, serving as a cutter on offense and reliable defender. On a roster filled with veterans, the second-round pick mostly comes off the bench, but in three starts this season he’s averaged 12.3 points and the Clippers have gone 2-1, beating Miami twice.





LA CLIPPERS (25-14, 4TH IN WEST)

Thursday win vs. Golden State

Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka

Notes: This group is 14-5 and by far the most common quintet for the Clippers this season. … LA will need to make a change Sunday, because Beverley is listed as out due to right knee soreness. Some of the backcourt options include Reggie Jackson (16 starts in 2020-21) and Luke Kennard (seven starts). LA is 9-7 when Jackson starts, just 2-5 with Kennard as a starter.

NEW ORLEANS (16-22, 11TH IN WEST)

Friday win vs. Cleveland

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 14-17. … Sunday begins the most difficult on-paper stretch of schedule for New Orleans of the remainder of this regular season. Over a seven-game span, the Pelicans face all Western Conference opponents, including Portland and Denver twice apiece, as well as Dallas and both Los Angeles squads. The Lakers, Clippers, Trail Blazers and Nuggets are currently in third through sixth place, respectively, in the West standings.





L.A. DUO VS LA. DUO

One of the NBA teams from Los Angeles and the franchise based in Louisiana boast two of the NBA’s best scoring tandems, with George and Leonard averaging 50.2 points per game this season for the Clippers; Williamson and Ingram combine to put up 49.2 a night. Williamson missed the only head-to-head meeting Jan. 13 due to an inconclusive COVID test (later deemed a negative). Leonard and George totaled 55 points Jan. 13, while Ingram notched 22 points.

SECOND-UNIT BACKCOURT TEST

For New Orleans young reserve guards Alexander-Walker, 22, and Kira Lewis Jr., 19, there are few bigger bench challenges in the NBA than trying to slow down Clippers guard Lou Williams, 34, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year. Oddly, “Lou Will” was held to two points and no field goals by the Pelicans on Jan. 13, but he’s deposited double-digit points in 14 of his last 16 appearances, as his minutes have increased. Alexander-Walker erupted for a career-best 37 points in the Jan. 13 loss to the Clippers.

PERIMETER DEFENSE

Speaking of big challenges, New Orleans has made recent improvements defending three-point shooting, but there have been plenty of ups and downs (Minnesota made 19 treys in 40 attempts on Thursday). The Clippers are No. 1 in the NBA in three-point percentage (42.0) and sixth in makes per game (14.5). Marcus Morris is shooting a team-high 46.5 percent and sinking 2.3 per game (George has drained a team-best 3.5 makes and is slightly behind Morris at 45.2 percent).