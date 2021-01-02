Pelicans shootaround update presented by Entergy: Protecting the paint netting early results

New Orleans is only a handful of games into the regular season – and Tuesday’s 25-point loss at Phoenix certainly did not go according to plan – but a new approach on defense appears to be working. The Pelicans (3-2) rank fourth in the NBA in defensive efficiency, despite facing some quality competition, allowing just 101.0 points per 100 possessions (via NBA.com). It’s an admittedly small sample size, but New Orleans has effectively prevented opponents from getting to the foul line, ranking No. 1 in free throws allowed per game (15.4), while also doing a competent job defending the three-point line (opponents are shooting 35.0 percent at the arc, making New Orleans 12th-best defensively in that category).

“We know we have to protect the paint,” Pelicans reserve Josh Hart said of the defensive focus after Saturday’s morning shootaround. “A lot of times teams want to get inside and kick out for open threes. So if you’re able to stop that and make sure those threes are a little more contested, then there is a better chance that they miss it and we’re able to get the rebound, and get out in transition. It’s definitely different from what we’re accustomed to, but if you look at the history of basketball, especially the last couple years, for the top defensive teams, that was the strategy.”

“For the most part, I think we’ve been doing pretty well, making steps in the right direction,” guard Lonzo Ball said. “Obviously the Phoenix game was a little mishap, but besides that, for the most part we’ve been in our rotations, seeing things on film and then correcting them in the game.”

Hart said the defensive communication has improved from 2019-20, which is helping to yield encouraging results.

“We’re communicating better and at a higher rate than we were last year,” Hart said. “When you’re talking on defense and able to direct teammates on where to go, or what’s going on, you’re able to get a better outcome. (In terms of) chemistry, we know what each other’s strengths are and what we expect from each other, and that’s to go out and guard the ball, and help your teammate.” …

The last time New Orleans swept Toronto in a season series was 2014-15, when the Pelicans’ leading scorers in those two wins were Tyreke Evans and Luke Babbitt. New Orleans will attempt to achieve a rare sweep of Toronto on Saturday, after defeating the Raptors in Tampa 10 days ago. One of the NBA’s elite teams in recent years and the league’s 2019 champions, Toronto is 16-4 in its last 20 games against New Orleans.

Toronto (1-3) scouting report

Offensive efficiency rank: 30 (98.1)

Defensive efficiency rank: 2 (100.0)

Streak: Won 1

Go-to guy: Pascal Siakam emerged as Toronto’s No. 1 option last season, averaging 22.9 points in 60 games, but the Raptors have been a top-tier team in recent years largely due to their collective strength. Four other returning Raptors from 2019-20 are double-digit scorers early this season, including Kyle Lowry (19.5 ppg), Fred VanVleet (17.3), OG Anunoby (10.8) and Chris Boucher (10.8).

On the rise: The Raptors have done an outstanding job of drafting wisely late in the first round and developing their own talent. Anunoby is a perfect example, an athletic and tough defender who also shot 39 percent from three-point range last season. The Indiana University product was drafted No. 23 overall by Toronto in 2017. An All-Star last season, Siakam was pick No. 27 in ’16.

Previous game starting lineups

Toronto (1-3)

Thursday win vs. New York

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, OG Anunoby, Aron Baynes

Notes: Siakam started the first three games of the season for the Raptors, but sat out vs. the Knicks, reportedly for disciplinary reasons. Thursday was Powell’s first start of this season. … Powell (23.3 minutes per game) and Boucher (18.0) play the most among Toronto’s normal reserves.

New Orleans (3-2)

Thursday win at Oklahoma City

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: The Pelicans have used the same starters in all five games… Off the bench, guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has totaled 41 minutes over the past two games, after being a DNP in the two previous contests.

Pelicans keys to victory

REPEAT THE PERIMETER D FROM DEC. 23

New Orleans has held three of its first five opponents under 100 points, starting with Toronto scoring 99 in both teams’ season opener. That’s compared to the Pelicans only holding four of 72 opponents under the century mark last season. On Dec. 23, Raptors guards Lowry and VanVleet combined to shoot just 10/27 from the field. When Toronto lost Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol in the offseason, NBA analysts expected the Raptors to take a hit defensively, but Canada’s franchise has seen a big early-season downturn at the other end of the floor, ranked last in offensive efficiency and No. 29 in shooting percentage (41.3).

GUARDS STAY ON THE ATTACK

The Pelicans would love to see more of the aggressive, driving mentality displayed by backcourt players Bledsoe, Ball and Alexander-Walker in a 33-point win at OKC two days ago. Each guard got into the teeth of the Thunder’s defense and scored multiple layups, instead of relying mainly on jumpers.

BOOST FROM THE BENCH

On Thursday in OKC, Hart highlighted the New Orleans second unit’s best impact of the young season, scrapping his way to a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds in team-high 34 minutes). Pelicans subs shot 7/16 from three-point range and totaled 34 points.