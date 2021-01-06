Pelicans shootaround update presented by Entergy: Players preach patience for offensive progress

Whether it’s having too many bodies inadvertently occupying the same court space, or less than ideal timing on certain screens and plays, New Orleans has sometimes looked disjointed at the offensive end through seven games. As a result, a team with ample offensive talent and potential ranks 22nd in the NBA in efficiency (106.0 points per 100 possessions, via NBA.com), while going through a few dry spells in crunch time. Those issues aren’t uncommon across the league, however, particularly on the heels of a lightning-quick training camp and preseason. Unlike normal NBA offseasons, the Pelicans and the other 29 squads have only been together as a group for roughly a month, leaving minimal practice time.

As New Orleans (4-3) prepared to host Oklahoma City (2-4) on Wednesday in a Western Conference matchup, two second-year Pelicans players discussed their optimism about the offense’s ability to improve as the games and weeks progress. New Orleans is also dealing with slow shooting starts by multiple players who have a proven track record of success.

“(We had) the short period of time to come back and actually practice as a team, then were thrown into a few preseason games,” guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker said after morning shootaround. “With the speed of this season, everything’s kind of on its way. Offensively, we’re all finding our spots together as a team, and how we gel together. The good thing is everyone communicates – we talk to each other and have a good rapport with each other. That helps us on the court. As the season goes on and plays out, I think we’ll be OK.”

Some progress may already be occurring. As measured by points per possession, New Orleans’ best offensive game of 2020-21 was in Saturday’s narrow win vs. Toronto. Among the seven games played by the Pelicans, three of their four best offensive performances have occurred in the last three games (the other was the Dec. 23 opener at Toronto).

“I think it’s the more we practice at it, the better we’ll be at it,” forward Zion Williamson said of gaining a better flow on offense. “I think we are moving (offensively), but we don’t want to move in each other’s way. We are trying to move, but it’s moving in the right spots. Sometimes we’re overthinking it, or we’re setting a screen but too early to get JJ (Redick) or Josh (Hart) open. (We need) better communication and better execution on it, without a set being called.”

Oklahoma City (2-4) scouting report

Offensive efficiency rank: 30 (99.2)

Defensive efficiency rank: 17 (109.7)

Streak: Lost 1

Go-to guy: When the LA Clippers made the decision to try to acquire All-Star wing Paul George in the summer of 2019, they did not want to give up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a trade, but ultimately were forced to deal the talented guard to Oklahoma City. Now in his second season in the Sooner State, Gilgeous-Alexander – a first cousin of Alexander-Walker – is the Thunder’s No. 1 offensive option. The Toronto native is the only OKC player averaging more than 15 points (18.7 ppg), while also leading the Thunder in total assists (38) by a wide margin (George Hill is next with 18).

On the rise: An undrafted guard from Arizona State in 2019, Luguentz Dort has quickly become a respected player. Initially known for his sturdy defense at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, early this season he’s shown potential and production at the other end of the floor. Dort is shooting 45 percent from three-point range and has four double-digit scoring games, including a 26-point night vs. Utah on Dec. 28.

Previous game starting lineups

OKLAHOMA CITY (2-4)

Monday loss at Miami

George Hill, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Darius Bazley, Al Horford

Notes: The Thunder are 2-3 with this starting lineup. Justin Jackson and Isaiah Roby started one game apiece in a loss vs. Orlando. … Among OKC players who have not started a game this season, rookie point guard Theo Maledon has logged the most playing time (20.7 minutes per game).

NEW ORLEANS (4-3)

Monday loss vs. Indiana

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group has helped the Pelicans post the fifth-best net rating among the 30 NBA teams in the third quarter of games (plus-12.5), but oddly New Orleans has been mediocre in first quarters (ranked 17th at minus-2.3). … Five Pelicans reserves logged 14-plus minutes Dec. 31 at OKC, partly due to the score being one-sided in the fourth quarter.

Pelicans keys to victory

POUND THE BOARDS

New Orleans leads the NBA in rebounding percentage (55.9), while Oklahoma City is 28th in that category (44.6). That discrepancy was evident Dec. 31 when the Pelicans outrebounded the Thunder 58-40, the best margin of the season for New Orleans on the backboards. The Pelicans have only lost the rebounding battle once through seven games (Dec. 29 at Phoenix, by 43-41 margin).

BREAK OUT BEYOND THE ARC

The Pelicans would seem due for a breakout game at the three-point stripe. After finishing in the top seven of the NBA last season in both three-point makes (13.6) and three-point percentage (37.0), New Orleans is just 26th in makes (10.4) and 27th in percentage (32.3). At home, the Pelicans are at 31.5 percent on treys, ahead of only Dallas’ 30.4 percent at American Airlines Center.

LIMIT SGA’s FGAs AGAIN

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shot a season-low 10 field goal attempts vs. New Orleans on New Year’s Eve. He scored a season-low eight points, the only time he’s been held under 16 points in a game this season. Partly as a result, the Thunder finished with their lowest team scoring output this season, losing 113-80.