Pelicans shootaround update presented by Entergy: NOLA needs to carry over defensive progress vs. Spurs

The last time New Orleans faced San Antonio, Pelicans two-way contract signee Naji Marshall was busy with another obligation, suiting up for the Erie BayHawks in their Feb. 27 G League bubble matchup vs. the Agua Caliente Clippers. Unfortunately for New Orleans, “caliente” was an accurate way to describe San Antonio wing DeMar DeRozan that night in Texas – the 31-year-old took over down the stretch, repeatedly taking advantage of ample operating room provided to him by the defense and scoring 32 points.

Although DeRozan has taken on a larger distributing role for San Antonio in his 12th NBA campaign (career-high 7.1 assists per game), his one-on-one excellence spearheaded the Spurs to a narrow victory over the Pelicans. New Orleans has improved defensively since that midseason matchup – particularly since Marshall began logging more minutes in early April – something the Western Conference’s 11th-place team needs to continue, in order to make a push at reaching the play-in tournament.

Since an April 2 home game vs. Atlanta in which Marshall played 30 minutes, New Orleans has ranked No. 16 in defensive efficiency, allowing 112.3 points per 100 possessions. That’s enabled the Pelicans (who ranked 28th in defense through April 1) to be competitive in nearly every recent contest, even though several have winded up being agonizing late-game defeats.

Marshall, who's averaged 27.0 minutes in April, recently drew the fourth-quarter defensive assignment of Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving and could figure prominently at that end of the floor again Saturday night. The Spurs boast one of the NBA’s most balanced attacks, with seven players averaging double-digit points. Following Saturday’s morning shootaround, Marshall described his mentality on defense as something he’s always taken pride in, including in college at Xavier (Ohio).

“My freshman year, my job was to guard the best players, so (Xavier's two top scorers) could have enough energy for offense,” Marshall said. “Just like here, I want to accept the challenge and take on whatever responsibility I have, whether that’s guarding the best player or the worst player. It doesn’t matter. Whatever puts the Pelicans in a spot to win, I’ll do it.”

Other notes from shootaround:

New Orleans is coming off one of its best offensive showings of 2020-21, racking up 135 points Thursday vs. Orlando. Marshall on what worked well: “Just playing our system, playing multiple sides and playing through our stars. Feeding off of them really helps us every game. The more we can do that, the better we are.” …

Marshall started every game he played for Xavier over his final two college seasons, but in the G League bubble he was a reserve 13 times among Erie’s 15 games. The 23-year-old said the experience helped him make the adjustment.

“(It helped) a lot, because you’ve got to find a way to bring energy,” he said of being a sub. “I’m used to starting and bringing energy to start the game. Now I have to revamp my focus and bring a different type of energy to the game. The situation may be different, whether we’re losing and need some energy, or we’re winning and we need to keep the energy up. Just learning how to fill roles and complete different types of jobs is really helping me out in the long run.”

SAN ANTONIO SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 19 (110.1)

Defensive efficiency rank: 9 (110.4)

Net rating: 17 (-0.3)

Streak: Won 1

Go-to guy: San Antonio leading scorer DeRozan has been a barometer for the Spurs’ results in head-to-head games vs. the Pelicans this season. The USC product, who averages 21.0 points in 2020-21, struggled Dec. 27 to a 3/12 outing in the Smoothie King Center and scored just eight points. His three-point attempt to try to tie the game in the final seconds was blocked by Eric Bledsoe. However, in a Feb. 27 win for San Antonio, DeRozan rolled to 32 points on 11/18 shooting, plus 10/12 accuracy at the foul line.

On the rise: Fourth-year guard Derrick White’s shooting efficiency is down this season, but he appears to be warming up in recent weeks, including scoring 25-plus points in two of the last three games. He knocked down six three-pointers in a Monday win at Indiana and tallied 26 points Thursday vs. Detroit. Due to injury, the Colorado product missed 18 of San Antonio’s first 19 games, but he’s finding his stride in April. Of White’s seven games of 20-plus points this season, five have occurred in April.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

SAN ANTONIO (29-29, 10TH IN WEST)

Thursday win vs. Detroit

Derrick White, Lonnie Walker, Keldon Johnson, Luka Samanic, Jakob Poeltl

Notes: This group is 1-0. It was just the 13th different first unit used by San Antonio this season. The Spurs’ most common lineup is 10-12 and features DeRozan at forward and Dejounte Murray at point guard, instead of Walker and Samanic. … San Antonio technically dropped from ninth to 10th in the standings Friday after Golden State beat Denver. The Warriors hold the tiebreaker on the Spurs by virtue of a 2-1 win the season series.

NEW ORLEANS (26-33, 11TH IN WEST)

Thursday win at Orlando

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 16-22. Like San Antonio, New Orleans has used 13 different starting lineups this season. … This lineup has been intact for four consecutive games. It had two separate stretches of nine games in a row during the first half of the schedule, including going 4-5 to open the regular season. … The Pelicans are 1-1 vs. the Spurs and seeking their first series victory over their Southwest Division rival since 2017-18.

PELICANS KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

BALL MOVEMENT

New Orleans played a beautiful brand of basketball Thursday while beating Orlando by 35, relying on crisp passing that resulted in 34 assists, the most by the Pelicans since 38 dimes at Portland on March 16 (let’s not talk about how that one ended).

KEEP MAKING THREES

The three-point shot deserted New Orleans for a two-week stretch this month, but the Pelicans were 12/33 vs. Brooklyn and 12/28 at Orlando. Given how effective New Orleans is in the paint offensively, it doesn’t always need to be on fire from distance, but games like the past two give the Pelicans a much better chance to win.

LIMIT FOULS

Although both were three-point final margins, the previous Pelicans-Spurs meetings were very different games. San Antonio only mustered 95 points and got to the foul line just eight times in a Dec. 27 loss, but at the AT&T Center exactly two months later, the Spurs shot 23/28 at the stripe. San Antonio prevailed 117-114.