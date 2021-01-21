Pelicans shootaround update presented by Entergy: Nickeil Alexander-Walker making strides in larger role

New Orleans needs consecutive wins Thursday and Saturday in order to finish a lengthy Western Conference road trip at .500, but from a long-term standpoint, it’s possible one of the biggest victories from the excursion will be the progress second-year guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has shown. During the best four-game stretch of his young career, the Virginia Tech product has logged at least 20 minutes every night, while starting three times, highlighted by a career-best 37-point outburst Jan. 13 at the Clippers.

“When you feel like you can play and be aggressive, it just helps so much,” Alexander-Walker said after shootaround Thursday, in an interview for “Pelicans Weekly” with radio broadcaster Todd Graffagnini. “Because you’re focused solely on playing to win, (instead of) not making mistakes. Throughout the course of the game, you’re going to make a mistake, but you brush it off. This year I’ve matured and I'm confident in myself, to understand that mistakes will happen. But that doesn’t change who I am as a player. That was a main growing point for me from last year to this year.”

Many rookie guards struggle with efficiency during their debut NBA seasons, and Alexander-Walker was no different, shooting just 37 percent from the field and 35 percent on threes. He’s shown major improvement through 11 appearances this season, at 45 percent from the field. His three-point accuracy (36 percent) is up a tick and he’s gone 9/20 during the road trip.

To listen to the full interview with the 22-year-old native of Toronto, tune in to Pelicans radio flagship station 100.3 FM at 6 p.m.

Utah scouting report

Offensive efficiency rank: 8 (112.4)

Defensive efficiency rank: 6 (106.4)

Streak: Won 6

Go-to guy: The NBA’s 2018 slam dunk contest champion and a first-time All-Star last season, Donovan Mitchell continues to spearhead Utah’s offense. The Louisville product’s combination of athleticism and deep-shooting ability are quite familiar to New Orleans fans, who’ve watched the shooting guard produce some of the best games of his four-year NBA career against the Pelicans. After notching 46- and 37-point games vs. the Crescent City’s NBA franchise in 2019-20, he picked right back up Tuesday with a 28-point performance in just 33 minutes.

On the rise: Now on his third NBA team, reserve guard Jordan Clarkson appears to have found a perfect fit and role in Salt Lake City, where he’s producing the most efficient numbers of his seven-year pro career. A starter for roughly half of his three-plus seasons with the Lakers, Clarkson is now one of the league’s best sixth men. Utah’s second-leading scorer (17.6), he’s shooting 49 percent from the field and 43 percent on three-pointers. Both are career highs.

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (5-8)

Tuesday loss at Utah

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 4-6 overall, going 4-5 in the season’s first nine games, plus Tuesday’s defeat. … This quintet has logged 138 minutes together, more than three times the next-most used lineup of Ball, Ingram, Adams, Josh Hart and JJ Redick (42 minutes).

UTAH (10-4)

Tuesday win vs. New Orleans

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

Notes: Utah is the only NBA team to use the same starting five in every game this season. … Every Jazz starter averages between 30.0 and 33.5 minutes. Clarkson (25.4) has played the most among Utah backups, followed closely by Joe Ingles (25.2).

Pelicans keys to victory

DEFENSIVE DISCIPLINE

In the first matchup of a two-game series Tuesday, Utah drained 21 three-pointers, the most treys New Orleans has allowed in a game this season. However, that wasn’t the only area where the Pelicans need to improve defensively against the Jazz, who also began using backcuts in the second half to generate easy baskets.

GET BACK TO BOARD DOMINANCE

Losing the rebounding battle 54-38 to Utah dropped New Orleans from first place in the NBA in rebounding percentage to second (53.4), a hair behind the Lakers (53.6). The Pelicans are still No. 1 in defensive rebounding.

THIRD SCORER STEPPING UP

Defense was the bigger problem Tuesday for New Orleans, but offensively the Pelicans will have a difficult time beating quality opponents unless they get more production beyond Williamson and Ingram. The starting forwards scored 22 of NOLA’s 43 baskets and 49 of its 102 points at Utah.