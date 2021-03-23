Pelicans shootaround update presented by Entergy: New Orleans preparing for altered Lakers lineup

As he described Tuesday’s Western Conference matchup following shootaround, New Orleans reserve forward Nicolo Melli summed up the mindset the Pelicans must bring to their home floor against the Lakers, whose starting lineup will have a drastically altered look compared to a Jan. 15 head-to-head meeting in Staples Center.

“It’s a different game, a different moment of the season,” Melli said, alluding to the Lakers recently being without three starters from that Jan. 15 matchup. “They are for sure not the same team without Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but we need to have a serious approach and play the game.”

Davis, James and Marc Gasol comprised the Lakers’ starting frontcourt in that 112-95 victory, but Davis has not played since Valentine’s Day, James was injured Saturday vs. Atlanta and Gasol’s last game action was Feb. 28.

New Orleans brought Eric Bledsoe off the bench Jan. 15 for the only time in 2020-21, while starting Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker at the guard spots. Alexander-Walker could be a starter vs. the Lakers again Tuesday, but that will depend on the status of Lonzo Ball, who is listed as questionable.

Other notes after Tuesday’s shootaround:

One unusual aspect of Melli’s season splits is that he has 13 assists in the 69 minutes he’s logged in March, one more than the dozen he dished out from December through February, over a total of 163 minutes. The forward from Italy has had a rough shooting season from the get-go, but he’s making passing and rebounding contributions lately in sporadic chances to play.

“I just try to make the right play,” he said. “If I see a teammate more open than me, if he has a better shot, I will just pass him the ball. But there is no special explanation or secret behind (the increase in assists).” …

Melli on the Pelicans going 1-2 on trek to Portland and Denver in Week 13, alluding at least partly to the narrow March 16 loss in Moda Center: “I think we should’ve had a different record on the three-game road trip. But we’re making improvements and hopefully we can get there and be more consistent.” …

Asked about how much he’s looking forward to life returning to normal after COVID vaccination becomes widespread and some time passes, Melli responded, “I miss kissing my grandma. I miss hugging my parents for real. I miss seeing my friends. I didn’t see my friends last summer when I got back home (to Italy). This is not normal. We are getting used to having no fans in the arena and we are getting used to not traveling, but this is not normal. This mask is not normal. I cannot wait to throw this away. I can’t wait to see my family and share whatever I want to share with them and slowly get back to real life.”

LA LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 15 (111.3)

Defensive efficiency rank: 1 (106.0)

Net rating: 5 (+5.3)

Streak: Lost 2

Go-to guy: With James and Davis sidelined by injury, reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has led Los Angeles in scoring each of the past two games, delivering identical 23-point outings against Atlanta and Phoenix. The energetic big has only started one game in 2020-21, yet is fourth on the Lakers in scoring average (14.7) and third in rebounding (6.6). He’s averaging 24.8 minutes this season, but logged 33 and 34 in the weekend matchups vs. the Hawks and Suns. Point guard Dennis Schroder is L.A.’s third-leading scorer (15.0 ppg).

On the rise: Kyle Kuzma is in the midst of a solid March, averaging 16.4 points and shooting 40 percent from three-point range. The forward has produced double-digit scoring in seven of his last eight appearances, highlighted by a 24-point, 13-rebound night vs. Indiana on March 12. The University of Utah product helped the Lakers rally from a big second-half deficit to beat the Pacers and start a four-game winning streak.





LA LAKERS (28-15, 3RD IN WEST)

Sunday loss at Phoenix

Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris

Notes: This group is 0-1. Only guards Schroder and Caldwell-Pope have been common starters for Los Angeles this season, with Morris starting 13 games, Kuzma 12 and Matthews five. … Los Angeles must win Tuesday in order to remain in third place, because a loss would put them in a tie with the Clippers (28-16), who lead the season series 1-0.

NEW ORLEANS (18-24, 12TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at Denver

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 2-0, previously winning at Sacramento on Jan. 17. … Alexander-Walker is 2-2 as a starter this season. All of those instances took place on the road, including consecutive defeats at Staples Center against the two Los Angeles franchises. … New Orleans dropped one spot in the West from No. 11 on Monday due to Oklahoma City’s win at Minnesota.





PAINT EMPHASIS

New Orleans hasn’t shot three-pointers well over the past two games (27 percent at Portland, 29 percent at Denver), but overcame that against the Nuggets by attacking the basket. The Pelicans have attempted 55 free throws over the past two games, their best two-game tally since March 1-3, when they had 61 at home vs. Utah and Chicago. New Orleans ranks fourth in the NBA in points in the paint average (53.4), trailing only Memphis, Sacramento and Cleveland.

DON’T LET YOUR GUARD DOWN

With James and Davis out for the Lakers, it might be human nature for the Pelicans to subconsciously dip in intensity and focus tonight, but they can’t afford to do that whatsoever, needing every win possible to stay in the race for a play-in spot. New Orleans has already lost to teams missing their best players (for example, Minnesota) and the Lakers have plenty of firepower and proven NBA talent, even without their perennial All-Stars. For example, Harrell, Schroder and Matthews have been integral pieces on numerous playoff teams for other franchises.

BENCH MOMENTUM

Stan Van Gundy noted after Sunday’s win at Denver that although New Orleans subs didn’t put up big statistics (23 points on 9/22 shooting), the group helped the Pelicans prevail. Josh Hart, Kira Lewis, Nicolo Melli and Jaxson Hayes were all in the positive side on plus-minus, while only Ingram did so among the starters. Los Angeles is a deep team, but its rotation has been altered lately by key injuries.