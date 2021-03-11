Pelicans shootaround update presented by Entergy: New Orleans preparing for 36 games in 67-day span

In two of Josh Hart’s last three years at Villanova, he played exactly 36 games over the course of an entire college basketball season. Now a fourth-year NBA veteran, Hart is preparing to play that same number of games for New Orleans (15-21) over the span of just 67 days. The challenge may be as great mentally as it is physically, one reason Hart did not even pick up a ball during the All-Star break.

“I just tried to get away from everything,” Hart said after Thursday’s morning shootaround of his hiatus. “Every time I’m on the court, I play my (butt) off. I try to make every hustle play I possibly can to help the team. My body was good – I felt like I could’ve kept playing body-wise. Mentally, this season’s been draining, at least for myself. I just tried to get as far away from basketball as humanly possible. I didn’t really talk about basketball. I just wanted to get away.”

The Pelicans return to the game court Thursday, hosting Minnesota. It’s the start of a potentially make-or-break stretch for New Orleans, which plays eight Western Conference opponents out of the next nine games, with the lone exception being Friday’s back-to-back against Cleveland. The Pelicans have eight back-to-backs remaining.

“It’s obviously more than a game every other day,” Hart said of the 36-in-67 slate. “We’ve got to make sure we recover (physically), take care of our body, take care of what we eat. We can’t be on the court too long in terms of practice-wise. We have to get better on film, walkthroughs, attention to detail.”

Other notes from shootaround:

Hart on the second half: “Honestly, it will be more of a challenge mentally than physically, because we all love to hoop. We want to go out and compete. When that ball is tipped, the competitive juices start flowing.”

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 28 (105.0)

Defensive efficiency rank: 25 (113.4)

Net rating: 30 (-8.4)

Streak: Lost 9

Go-to guy: Karl-Anthony Towns is a two-time All-Star who in 2016 was selected by NBA general managers as the player they’d most want to start a franchise. In the years since, Towns has battled injuries and constant change in Minnesota, including multiple head coaches, GMs and a roster shuffle. Over the past year, he’s dealt with tragedy on a personal level, with members of his family, including his mother, dying with COVID-19. Towns himself missed nearly a month of games recently after being afflicted with the virus, but since Feb. 10 he’s posted five games of 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds.

On the rise: Sporting the league’s worst record, Minnesota’s 2020-21 outlook is bleak under new head coach Chris Finch (a former Pelicans assistant), but there is hope to be found in the Wolves’ 2019 draft class. No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards has tallied 19-plus points in four consecutive games, while 28th overall selection Jaden McDaniels is a defender and athlete with upside.





PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

MINNESOTA (7-29, 15TH IN WEST)

March 3 loss vs. Charlotte

Ricky Rubio, Anthony Edwards, Jake Layman, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

Notes: This group is 0-1. It was the 17th different starting lineup used by Minnesota this season. None of those 17 combinations has won more than once, with the most common at 1-5 and featuring the same quintet, but with Malik Beasley instead of Layman at a wing position. … Only six Timberwolves have appeared in 30-plus games. Starting point guard D’Angelo Russell (knee) and backup point guard Jordan McLaughlin (health and safety protocols) are both listed as out for Thursday’s game. Second-year wing Jarrett Culver (toe) is doubtful.

NEW ORLEANS (15-21, 11TH IN WEST)

March 4 loss vs. Miami

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 0-1. Williamson started 34 of the team’s 36 games during the first half of the season. … This combination has logged 107 minutes together, the second-most of any Pelicans lineup. The normal starting five has 440 minutes under its belt.





PELICANS KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

GET DEFENSIVE

There’s no time like the present for New Orleans to start showing progress defensively. The Pelicans enter the second half of the season ranked 29th in efficiency, ahead of only Sacramento. Minnesota has the NBA’s third-worst offense, but piled up 120 points in a Jan. 23 home victory vs. New Orleans, despite playing without Towns and Russell.

SECOND CHANCE FOR SECOND UNIT

Minnesota won the bench battle in a landslide Jan. 23, as the Timberwolves’ reserves outscored their Pelicans counterparts by a 50-17 margin. However, McLaughlin (11 points on Jan. 23) is ruled out tonight, while Culver (16 points) is doubtful. New Orleans won’t have the heating-up JJ Redick (right heel soreness).

COOL UNDER PRESSURE

New Orleans turned in a very poor floor game Jan. 23 at Minnesota, finishing with a 1-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. The Pelicans committed 21 turnovers, with the scrappy and aggressive Wolves coming up with 14 steals, including five by versatile defender Josh Okogie.