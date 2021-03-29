Pelicans shootaround update presented by Entergy: James Johnson, Wes Iwundu adapting to new team

A decade ago, a midseason trade meant James Johnson needed to move to a different country. Compared to that Feb. 22, 2011, transaction between Eastern Conference teams, his move last week from Texas to Louisiana was easy.

The 34-year-old and 12-year NBA veteran downplayed the challenge of making an in-season address change when he spoke with New Orleans media Monday morning, following Pelicans shootaround in Boston. The Wyoming native has now been involved in three deals at the NBA trade deadline, including each of the past two years.

“The first time it happened was my second year with Chicago, and I moved to a different country in Canada, to go play for the Raptors,” Johnson recalled. “After that, I don’t think transitioning or getting traded is that mind-boggling or difficult to handle.”

Johnson and forward Wes Iwundu were headed roughly 500 miles southeast Thursday, when Dallas sent them to New Orleans in a multi-player trade. The new Pelicans are now trying to rapidly adjust and acclimate during a hectic stretch of the NBA schedule. New Orleans does not have more than one day between games in the entire month of April, for example, leaving scant practice time. The Pelicans also have three back-to-backs (among eight games) in the first 12 days of that month.

Johnson smiled when he was asked about Stan Van Gundy, recalling some fun interactions with Van Gundy as an opposing head coach.

“He’s a godfather of this game,” Johnson said. “He has a lot of knowledge of it. I’m happy I get to be under his coaching staff and learn whatever I can. Going against him as the opposition was always fun, always entertaining, how he coaches and acts. Some of the calls he thought I fouled some of his (players), and we jawed back and forth.” …

Johnson’s philosophical perspective on coping with being traded: “It’s always shocking when you’re getting traded during that (trade-deadline) time. Everyone understands the business aspect of this side of our game. You don’t ever get too tied up to one organization. You play as hard as you can, and hopefully what you do fits.” …

Iwundu on what he brings to a team: “Defensive versatility, that mindset and a different focus on that side. Second, (doing) everything with energy. On offense, doing whatever is needed, stepping out (to shoot), spacing it. My job is always the same, go out, play hard, help the team win and do whatever Coach asks.” …

New Orleans has several players at a similar stage of their career as Iwundu, a fourth-year pro. Iwundu on that dynamic: “It’s going to be fun. There are a lot of young guys with the same mindset, just trying to get better and win games, figure this thing out.” …

Johnson on Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson: “Playing against them, both of them were always a handful. It feels good that they’re not on the (opponent) scouting report now.”

BOSTON SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 12 (113.2)

Defensive efficiency rank: 21 (112.2)

Net rating: 10 (+1.1)

Streak: Won 2

Go-to guy: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown represent one of the NBA’s elite scoring duos, but Brown will not play Monday due to a left hip contusion, leaving more of the offensive burden to Tatum, Kemba Walker and Boston’s role players. Tatum first emerged as a force during his rookie season, when he helped lead the Kyrie Irving-less Celtics to Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals, where Boston was finally outlasted by LeBron James and Cleveland. The 23-year-old Duke product and St. Louis native is averaging a team-high and career-high 25.1 points in 2020-21.

On the rise: Boston media members and fans have been clamoring for center Robert Williams to get more playing time virtually all season, which is likely to occur after the Celtics traded starting big Daniel Theis last week. In his third season, Williams has packed a lot of production into limited duty, averaging 7.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in just 17.7 minutes a night. Born in Shreveport, the Texas A&M product contributed eight points, 13 rebounds and four blocks at New Orleans in a Feb. 21 overtime loss for Boston.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

BOSTON (23-23, 7TH IN EAST)

Saturday win at Oklahoma City

Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Robert Williams

Notes: Brown is listed as out on Boston’s official injury report. Also out for the Celtics are Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye and Tristan Thompson. Key trade-deadline addition Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols) was upgraded from questionable to available this morning. … Saturday’s victory was the first time Boston went with this aforementioned combination. It was only the second start of 2020-21 for Robert Williams and seventh for Grant Williams. … The Celtics have used 20 different lineups, none more than 10 times.

NEW ORLEANS (20-25, 12TH IN WEST)

Saturday win vs. Dallas

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: This group is 4-1, the only combination with a winning record among the seven different starting fives New Orleans has used this season. … The team’s most common grouping has gone 15-19, with five others going either 1-1 or 0-1. … Lonzo Ball (hip) is questionable to play Monday, as is Jaxson Hayes (wrist).

PELICANS KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

MAKE BOSTON’S TOP SCORERS WORK

Tatum, Brown and Walker totaled 71 points in Boston’s 120-115 overtime defeat Feb. 21 at New Orleans, which seems like a good number, until you factor in that the trio needed 68 shots from the field to get that production. The Pelicans would love to see that kind of low efficiency again from Boston’s talented top weapons. New Orleans learned this morning that Brown is out Monday due to injury, but Tatum and Walker are available.

PERIMETER PUNCH

Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr. are making a bigger and bigger impact lately with more playing time, while Bledsoe notched consecutive double-digit scoring games on the weekend, for the first time since March 3. For New Orleans to win a second straight road game, it will likely need above average nights from its reworked backcourt.

ANSWERS OFF THE BENCH

With Ball and Hayes sidelined by injury, Van Gundy went with a rotation Saturday vs. Dallas that could be described as “eight-plus.” He used nine players, but wing Naji Marshall was on the floor just for a three-minute cameo. Boston will be forced to improvise again Monday due to Brown’s injury and being without other rotation players, but New Orleans could be in the same boat, depending on the status of its starting point guard and second-unit center.