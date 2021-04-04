Pelicans shootaround update presented by Entergy: Isaiah Thomas ruled out Sunday, expected to join team Monday

Nothing would be better for New Orleans on Easter than to get back some of its top talent for Sunday’s Southwest Division matchup in Houston, but the Pelicans announced during this morning’s shootaround that its newest addition will not be available against the Rockets.

Veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas, who was officially signed by New Orleans on Saturday, was ruled out of Sunday’s game due to health and safety protocols. He is expected to join the team tomorrow, when the Pelicans will prepare for Tuesday’s game at Atlanta.

Thomas last played in an NBA regular season game on Feb. 3, 2020, for Washington, prior to being part of a complicated three-team trade that resulted in him being waived by the LA Clippers. The 5-foot-9 southpaw is planning to wear No. 24 for the Pelicans, reportedly in order to honor Kobe Bryant.

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 27 (106.0)

Defensive efficiency rank: 19 (111.9)

Net rating: 26 (-5.9)

Streak: Lost 3

Go-to guy: A brief member of the Pelicans for eight games two seasons ago, Christian Wood is one of the last men standing from the Houston roster that began this tumultuous 2020-21 campaign. The UNLV product is averaging a team-high 21.1 points (technically he’s third on the club, but James Harden and Victor Oladipo have both been traded), part of why his extended injury absence severely damaged the Rockets’ ability to compete. Houston has gone 9-16 with Wood in uniform, but 4-19 without him, including dropping 17 straight games (Wood played in the final three games of a 20-game losing streak).

On the rise: Houston has high hopes for the future of second-year wing Kevin Porter Jr., who dominated the G League this winter and has produced some promising games since being called up to the Rockets in mid-March. Porter has topped the 20-point mark five times in his 11 appearances, highlighted by 25 points on 10/15 shooting in a March 27 blowout win at Minnesota. The left-handed USC product was the final pick of the first round of the 2019 draft.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (21-27, 12TH IN WEST)

Friday loss vs. Atlanta

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Naji Marshall, James Johnson, Jaxson Hayes

Notes: This group is 0-1. Marshall made the first start of his NBA career against the Hawks, while Johnson made his second Pelicans start. … New Orleans is essentially tied with Sacramento (22-28) for 11th place in the Western Conference, but the Kings have a slightly better overall winning percentage. … The Pelicans continue to remain 1.5 games behind 10th-place Golden State (23-26) for the final play-in spot. The Warriors tip off at Atlanta tonight at 6:30, a half hour prior to Pelicans-Rockets.

HOUSTON (13-35, 14TH IN WEST)

Friday loss at Boston

Sterling Brown, Kevin Porter Jr., Danuel House, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Notes: This group is 0-3, having lost games to Golden State, Brooklyn and Boston. … The Rockets have used a staggering 31 different starting lineups in 48 games. Their most common has only been trotted out four times (1-3 record) and features two players no longer on the roster (Harden and P.J. Tucker). … Houston is two games ahead of Minnesota (12-38) at the bottom of the West standings.

PELICANS KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, UNDER ANY CONDITIONS

That was one of Stan Van Gundy’s messages to his players entering 2020-21, referring to being able to compete and adjust regardless of the circumstances (such as injuries, health and safety protocols, the uniquely hectic NBA schedule). It’s a saying he learned from a former college basketball coach. That motto has probably never applied more than now, with the Pelicans facing uncertainty on the injury status of starters Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. All three players were listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report.

CENTERS OF ATTENTION

On Friday, New Orleans dropped to 1-3 this season when starting center Steven Adams doesn’t play, including losses by nine, 18 and 23 points (the Pelicans also beat Boston in overtime). Fortunately the New Zealand native did not appear on Saturday’s injury report, clearing the way for him to play Sunday in the Toyota Center. Houston’s starting center, Wood, has become a difficult matchup as an inside-outside threat.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

The news that Pelicans reserve catalyst Josh Hart will be out for an extended period means that someone – or multiple someones – will need to play more minutes off the bench and contribute in greater fashion. Who will that be? That could be crucial to New Orleans staying in the hunt for a play-in berth. Reserve rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr. is one possibility, but he’s listed as doubtful to play Sunday.