Pelicans shootaround update presented by Entergy: Capacity increases to 1,440 fans at home games

There won’t be 17,000-plus fans bellowing “Jruuuuuue!” when his name is announced in Milwaukee’s starting lineup Friday, but the return of Jrue Holiday to New Orleans as a visiting player is coinciding with a jump in maximum capacity in the Smoothie King Center. After the previous six New Orleans home games were capped at 750 fans, starting with tonight’s game against the Bucks, that number has nearly doubled, to 1,440.

It obviously hasn’t had the same impact as a full house, but the presence of the 750 fans has been noticeable at times early in 2020-21, including after the final buzzer. Following the Pelicans’ three home victories (over San Antonio, Toronto and Washington), everyone remaining in the building has clearly heard fans yelling congratulations down to the court to players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, as they’ve conducted postgame TV and radio interviews.

“The game’s always better with fans, in my opinion,” point guard Lonzo Ball said after Friday’s morning shootaround. “It’s a whole different energy, a whole different vibe. We love our fans. To be able to play (in front of) even more than we’ve been playing with is a blessing. Hopefully (the number) can continue to move up.”

Other notes after shootaround in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

Ball – who was listed as questionable on Thursday’s official injury report due to a right ankle sprain – on his status vs. Milwaukee: “I’m going to go through my normal pregame work and make a call after that. Hopefully it’s good enough to play tonight, but if not, then I’ll make that call after (warming up).” …

David Griffin was the guest on Thursday’s “Pelicans Weekly” radio show. He noted that Eric Bledsoe (23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists over the last two games) appears to be finding a groove lately. Griffin on Bledsoe: “He’s starting to show a level of comfort with the system and starting to find his place, which was a really good sign.”

Milwaukee scouting report

Offensive efficiency rank: 1 (117.8)

Defensive efficiency rank: 10 (108.8)

Streak: Won 2

Go-to guy: The NBA’s reigning two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo spearheaded Milwaukee to the league’s best regular season record in both 2018-19 and 2019-20. The “Greek Freak” is ninth in scoring early this season at 26.8 points per game, an average that is a bit misleading because he plays the second-fewest minutes among the NBA’s top 30 scorers (only Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid logs less court time in that group). Antetokounmpo has reached double-digit scoring in all 16 of his appearances this season except Dec. 29 at Miami, when the Bucks only needed 24 minutes (and nine points) from him while pummeling the Heat by 47 points. That was one of four Milwaukee wins this season by a margin of 20-plus.

On the rise: Milwaukee’s rotation is filled with veterans, but one young contributor making an increasingly larger impact is third-year guard Donte DiVincenzo, 23. The Villanova product first became recognizable to many basketball fans when he scored 31 points in the 2018 NCAA championship game, helping to beat Michigan. The 6-foot-4, 203-pounder has made major jumps in three-point percentage throughout his brief NBA career, going from 26.5 as a rookie to 33.6 last season to 40.2 this season. He’s one of five Bucks players shooting over 40 percent from deep in 2020-21 who’ve fired at least 35 attempts (the others are Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and Bryn Forbes).

Previous game starting lineups

MILWAUKEE (11-6)

Wednesday win at Toronto

Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Notes: The Bucks are the second straight Pelicans opponent with a Lopez twin starting at center. … This group is 10-6. In a Jan. 9 win over Cleveland, Portis filled in at power forward for Antetokoumnpo. That was the only DNP by any of Milwaukee’s normal first-stringers this season. … The Bucks have eight players who’ve made at least 16 game appearances, including backup point guard and New Orleans native D.J. Augustin.

NEW ORLEANS (6-10)

Wednesday win vs. Washington

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Notes: Ball is listed as questionable to play in Friday’s game. With Ball sidelined to open the third quarter Wednesday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker joined the starting contingent. … The team’s most common starting lineup has been intact for every New Orleans home game, going 3-3 in the Smoothie King Center and 5-8 overall.

Pelicans keys to victory

KEEP IT MOVING

New Orleans is coming off one of its best offensive performances of 2020-21, relying on ball movement to register 27 assists and sink 17 three-pointers vs. Washington. The Pelicans’ season highs in those categories are 30 and 19, respectively. On paper, Friday is a much stiffer test for NOLA’s offense, however, with Milwaukee ranked 10th in defense (Washington is 29th).

STEER THE DEER

Statistically, Milwaukee is on pace to produce the most efficient offensive season in NBA history. To prevent the Bucks from another big scoring night, the Pelicans need to force the visitors into taking tougher shots, not allowing point-blank attempts at the rim and wide-open threes. Milwaukee is fourth in the NBA in three-point percentage (39.3).

THIRD VS. THE HERD

Third quarters have been aggravating for the Pelicans over the past two weeks. New Orleans has lost six consecutive third periods, with the most recent positive outcome coming Jan. 13 at the Clippers, when the Pelicans prevailed 28-22. New Orleans can’t allow Milwaukee to capture momentum coming out of the halftime locker room. Incidentally, the Bucks have lost their last two third quarters (vs. Atlanta, at Toronto) by a combined 64-48 tally.