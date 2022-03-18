Pelicans shootaround update: NOLA seeks better outcome in key play-in race game vs. Spurs

As New Orleans players practiced Thursday and prepared for a flight to Texas, television monitors in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center broadcast a replay of their Feb. 12 loss to San Antonio, a reminder of what the Pelicans face Friday when they battle the Spurs again.

“We’re looking at it now,” first-year head coach Willie Green said, when asked about the matchup from five weeks ago. “It’s playing up in our facility. We’re looking at some of the things we did well. Some things we need to improve on. We have to make some adjustments defensively. The key for us is being consistent with our game-plan discipline on defense. We haven’t been the last four or five games.”

Green’s adjustments might also include having to reconfigure his backcourt rotation, because recent starting point guard Devonte’ Graham (hip) and his backup, Jose Alvarado (finger), are both listed as questionable to play Friday. Replacing injured or sidelined players has become an unfortunate staple of the NBA in 2021-22, but Graham has appeared in 22 consecutive games. Alvarado has played in 33 of NOLA’s last 34 contests.

Brandon Ingram (hamstring) is listed as out and will miss his sixth straight game. New Orleans is 3-16 when he doesn’t play this season. Of the six games the Pelicans have lost by more than 20 points, Ingram has missed four of them.

Other notes:

There’s no denying the significance of Friday’s game at AT&T Center in terms of the Western Conference play-in race. A New Orleans win gives the Pelicans a lead of 2.5 games on the Spurs, but a loss would put San Antonio just a half-game back, while wrapping up the end-of-season tiebreaker for the silver and black. In case you’re wondering, if New Orleans wins its remaining two head-to-head games vs. San Antonio, the Pelicans are virtually guaranteed to own the tiebreaker on the Spurs, because it would deadlock the season series at 2-2; the second two-team tiebreaker between the Southwest Division clubs is division record. Right now, NOLA is 5-8 in the division (with only three games left, including two vs. the Spurs), while San Antonio is 4-7 in-division.

SAN ANTONIO SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 15 (111.4)

Defensive efficiency rank: 19 (111.8)

Net rating: 18 (-0.4)

Pace: 4 (100.75)

Streak: Won 1

Go-to guy: Spurs point guard and first-time All-Star Dejounte Murray has essentially averaged a triple-double vs. New Orleans this season, at 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 11.0 assists over two games. The University of Washington product also has five steals in the pair of San Antonio victories. The fifth-year pro has increased his scoring production every season of his NBA career, going from 15.7 ppg last season to his current rate of 20.9.

On the rise: Part of the 2018 offseason trade with Toronto that sent Kawhi Leonard to Canada, Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has been a key part of a 2-0 record against New Orleans in 2021-22, averaging 15.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks, shooting 68 percent from the field. Like Murray, the native of Austria has made a significant jump in scoring average this season, putting up 13.7 points per game (compared to 8.6 last season).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (28-41, 10TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss vs. Phoenix

Devonte’ Graham, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 0-1. It was the 20th different starting lineup combination New Orleans has used this season. An alignment with Brandon Ingram at a forward spot and Jones shifting to guard (replacing Graham in the backcourt) has gone 4-2. … New Orleans trails the ninth-place Lakers by one game, with the potential to move into the No. 9 spot Friday if the combination of a Pelicans win and a Los Angeles loss at Toronto occurs. The Lakers have a Saturday back-to-back in Washington.

SAN ANTONIO (27-43, 11TH IN WEST)

Wednesday win vs. Oklahoma City

Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell, Josh Richardson, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

Notes: This group is 2-1, starting three of the past four games together, including a victory over Utah (Gregg Popovich set the all-time NBA record for wins by a head coach) and a loss to Minnesota (Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 points), all in the AT&T Center. … San Antonio has used 18 different starting lineups. Its most common went 11-13, but is no longer possible because it included guard Derrick White, who was traded to Boston.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BALL SECURITY

Turnovers were highly detrimental to New Orleans’ chances to upset Phoenix on Tuesday, with the Pelicans committing 17 and the Suns capitalizing frequently by converting 33 points off those mistakes. It’s also been an issue in the two losses to San Antonio, with NOLA averaging 14.5 turnovers.

DEVONTE’/DEJOUNTE

Graham’s status (he’s listed as questionable to play) is critical for New Orleans. If he’s in uniform, he needs to provide shot-making and mistake-free playmaking, having struggled in both games vs. San Antonio (a combined 3/17 from the field). If Graham can’t play, other Pelicans guards will need to fill larger roles. Unfortunately, backup PG Alvarado is also listed as questionable. Meanwhile, the New Orleans backcourt needs to limit Murray’s impact after the first-time All-Star helped swing December and February meetings in San Antonio’s favor.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

New Orleans rookie Jones has a knack for rising to the occasion and delivered 22 points Tuesday vs. Phoenix when his team needed more offense. It was his third game this season of 20-plus points. Spurs reserve Lonnie Walker IV is also coming off an excellent performance, sinking a game-winning three-pointer Wednesday vs. Oklahoma City. Walker tallied 20 points, his third straight game of 20-plus points and the seventh time he’s done that in his last 10 appearances.