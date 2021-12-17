Pelicans shootaround update: NOLA hopes to make further strides in next 10, facing tough schedule

As he evaluates his team’s performance during his first regular season as New Orleans head coach, Willie Green is breaking up the campaign into 10-game chunks, hoping to see the Pelicans make strides in each set. From a bottom-line standpoint, there’s no doubt that New Orleans has shown progress, going from 1-9 to 3-7 to 5-5 over the three separate 10-game segments so far.

“It’s been a ton of growth for our team,” Green said Thursday after practice. “Step-by-step, you can see that we’re getting better, but I like to show them (results) in groups of 10. In our last 10, they can see there’s major improvement, and we want to continue on that path.”

Improving upon a 5-5 record over the next 10 games will not be easy on paper, because New Orleans (9-21) is heading into a relatively daunting stretch of schedule. Over the next three weeks, the Pelicans face defending NBA champion Milwaukee twice (including tonight at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center), while also hosting the Western Conference’s three best teams (Utah, Phoenix, Golden State) in early January. Surging Cleveland comes to the Big Easy on Dec. 28.

Other notes:

Milwaukee’s injury report is extensive, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (health and safety protocols) headlining a group of Bucks who’ve been ruled out of Friday’s game. There are five other certain DNPs listed, including three due to health and safety protocols (Bobby Portis, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews). Semi Ojeleye (right calf strain) and Brook Lopez (back) also will not play at New Orleans. Khris Middleton (left knee hyperextension) is probable, while Thanasis Antetokounmpo (right soleus injury) is doubtful.

MILWAUKEE SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 6 (110.6)

Defensive efficiency rank: 7 (106.7)

Net rating: 5 (+4.0)

Pace: 10 (99.62)

Streak: Won 1

Go-to guy: Middleton has shown repeatedly that he’s capable of moving up to No. 1 option status when Giannis Antetokounmpo is sidelined, most notably during the 2021 Eastern Conference finals. Despite the 2019 and 2020 league MVP being unable to play in Game 5 and 6 vs. Atlanta due to a knee injury, the Bucks eliminated the Hawks, qualifying for their first NBA Finals since the 1970s. The smooth-shooting Middleton has 10 games of 20-plus points this season, with Milwaukee going 8-2 in those contests.

On the rise: A standout two-sport athlete who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 2014, wing Pat Connaughton has helped Milwaukee play at a high level despite numerous injury absences and lineup changes. In December, the Notre Dame product is averaging 13.3 points, shooting a scorching 48 percent from three-point range. Connaughton has delivered five games of 20-plus points, including 20 in Wednesday’s home win over Indiana.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

MILWAUKEE (19-11)

Wednesday win vs. Indiana

Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora, Bobby Portis

Notes: This group is 1-0, but will not be intact for an encore Friday, because Portis is already ruled out due to health and safety protocols. … When close to full strength, Milwaukee has been very difficult to beat. Its primary starting five, featuring Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Holiday, Middleton and Portis has gone 11-2. … The Bucks have already used a whopping 11 different starting lineups. Aside from the aforementioned top group, no Milwaukee combination has been used more than three times.

NEW ORLEANS (9-21)

Wednesday win at Oklahoma City

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 5-3, the only starting combination for New Orleans to generate more than one victory this season. … The Pelicans have used eight different starting lineups this season and eight different players have started one game, not bad by comparison considering the Bucks’ tallies in those categories are 11 and 11. … New Orleans is 3.5 games behind No. 10 Sacramento for the final play-in tournament slot in the West.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BETTER START

New Orleans has lost the first quarter in seven straight games, which covers every December contest (the last end-of-first-period lead was at the Clippers on Nov. 29). To up their consistency and secure more victories, the Pelicans would prefer not to rely on second-half comebacks or 61-footers at the buzzer on a regular basis.

A HEALTHY FEAR OF THE DEER

Milwaukee not having Giannis Antetokounmpo does not mean the Bucks aren’t dangerous. Milwaukee is coming off a 15-point Wednesday win over Indiana without its best player. The Bucks are 2-2 without Antetokounmpo this season and have been regularly competitive even when other key performers like Middleton are out of the lineup.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Graham not only sank a beyond-halfcourt shot Wednesday to beat Oklahoma City, but also played one of his best games this month vs. the Thunder (15 points, 5/10 three-point shooting). The next test for Graham and New Orleans’ point guards is a pre-holiday matchup with ex-Pelican Holiday. As he’s known to Crescent City hoops fans, “Jruuuuuue!” is averaging a team-best 6.5 assists for the Bucks.