Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans will try to take advantage of ‘home cooking’ during six-game stretch prior to All-Star break

During the first month of the regular season, everything seemed to be going against New Orleans, whether it was key injuries, a daunting schedule that tilted toward elite opponents and long road trips, or a bad record in close games. As the NBA All-Star break approaches, it all appears to be headed in the other direction.

The Pelicans have gotten healthier lately and are winning clutch games with much greater frequency. Just as they’ve moved into the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference for the first time in 2021-22, they’re about to spend a multi-week stretch in Louisiana, featuring their longest homestand (six games) of the entire campaign. That segues into a week-long hiatus for All-Star festivities.

“It’s perfect,” Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham said, smiling after this morning’s shootaround. “It’s perfect. I get to sleep in my bed. My mom and my grandma are coming today (so I) get to see some family and get some nice home-cooked meals for a nice little stretch. Then I get to go on vacation.

“We’ve just got to do what we’re supposed to do – win at home and have a good All-Star break after that.”

The six-game homestand features very formidable opposition and a key matchup in the West play-in race. On Thursday, Miami (first in the Eastern Conference) visits. Next week, the trio of Toronto, Memphis and Dallas will be in the Smoothie King Center, with all of those teams currently in the top six of their conference standings. Tonight brings a 7 p.m. rematch with Houston; Saturday is the important West game vs. San Antonio (just 1.5 games behind NOLA in the standings).

“At home, we’ve been really good,” said guard/forward Garrett Temple, who cleared health and safety protocols and is available to play against the Rockets. “So it’s good to be here, sleep in our own bed, not have a lot of back-to-backs. Hopefully try to finish this (first half) off strong. This is the time of the season you can try to gain a few wins, if you’re really focused and not worried about the All-Star break. Luckily we’ve got six in a row at home to try to do that, so it bodes well for us.”

New Orleans started the season just 3-9 at home, but has gone 8-4 since in the Smoothie King Center. Of the four recent home losses, top player Brandon Ingram was sidelined by injury in defeats vs. Denver and Boston.

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 27 (107.0)

Defensive efficiency rank: 30 (115.5)

Net rating: 29 (-8.5)

Pace: 1 (101.12)

Streak: Lost 2

Go-to guy: A Pelicans player for eight games during the end of the frustrating and forgettable 2018-19 season, Christian Wood has changed teams from Detroit to Houston since then, emerging as the Rockets’ leading scorer in 2021-22. Wood averages 17.7 points this season, but against New Orleans, he’s been over that number twice, putting up 23 points in a December win and 22 in Sunday’s Rockets loss. The versatile big has games of 30-plus points this season in wins over Charlotte and Oklahoma City.

On the rise: Like many rookie NBA guards, Jalen Green has battled inconsistency and inefficiency on offense, but the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft is making strides lately, averaging 17.0 points and shooting 44 percent from the field over the last three games. He tallied 18 points vs. New Orleans on Sunday, shooting 7/14.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

HOUSTON (15-38, 15TH IN WEST)

Sunday loss vs. New Orleans

Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Alperen Sengun

Notes: This group is 0-3. Sunday was the first time the Rockets used this combination since early November road losses to the Lakers and Phoenix. … Houston is six games out of 10th place in the West, the conference’s only squad more than four games back of the final play-in tournament position.

NEW ORLEANS (21-32, 10TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at Houston

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 12-7. Sunday was the first time the Pelicans used this combination since Jan. 20 at New York, as a result of various injury absences. … New Orleans is a half-game ahead of No. 11 Portland (21-33), which hosts Orlando late Tuesday.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

GOOD TO GREAT (SHOTS)

New Orleans’ offense produced two outstanding performances over the weekend in Denver and Houston, shooting 56.0 and 53.2 percent from the field, respectively. Ingram is distributing and creating open shots at perhaps his highest level as a pro, tying his career high in both games with 12 assists. The Pelicans averaged 28.0 assists in those games.

BIG(S) PRODUCTION

New Orleans is racking up points in the paint lately, with Jaxson Hayes dunking everything, including a three-game stretch where he was 20/20 from two-point range. Meanwhile, Valanciunas is a steady presence on offense with his ability to post up and score with his back to the basket. His nine fourth-quarter points Sunday helped put the game away in Houston.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Houston’s reserve guard combination of Garrison Mathews and Josh Christopher helped keep the Rockets in the game Sunday by totaling 30 points and 7/13 three-point shooting. New Orleans won bench scoring 41-39, getting another huge boost from Hayes (21 points, seven rebounds, two blocks).