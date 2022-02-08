New Orleans players huddle before a home game

Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans will try to take advantage of ‘home cooking’ during six-game stretch prior to All-Star break

by Jim Eichenhofer
by Jim Eichenhofer
Feb 08, 2022

During the first month of the regular season, everything seemed to be going against New Orleans, whether it was key injuries, a daunting schedule that tilted toward elite opponents and long road trips, or a bad record in close games. As the NBA All-Star break approaches, it all appears to be headed in the other direction.

The Pelicans have gotten healthier lately and are winning clutch games with much greater frequency. Just as they’ve moved into the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference for the first time in 2021-22, they’re about to spend a multi-week stretch in Louisiana, featuring their longest homestand (six games) of the entire campaign. That segues into a week-long hiatus for All-Star festivities.

“It’s perfect,” Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham said, smiling after this morning’s shootaround. “It’s perfect. I get to sleep in my bed. My mom and my grandma are coming today (so I) get to see some family and get some nice home-cooked meals for a nice little stretch. Then I get to go on vacation.

“We’ve just got to do what we’re supposed to do – win at home and have a good All-Star break after that.”

The six-game homestand features very formidable opposition and a key matchup in the West play-in race. On Thursday, Miami (first in the Eastern Conference) visits. Next week, the trio of Toronto, Memphis and Dallas will be in the Smoothie King Center, with all of those teams currently in the top six of their conference standings. Tonight brings a 7 p.m. rematch with Houston; Saturday is the important West game vs. San Antonio (just 1.5 games behind NOLA in the standings).

“At home, we’ve been really good,” said guard/forward Garrett Temple, who cleared health and safety protocols and is available to play against the Rockets. “So it’s good to be here, sleep in our own bed, not have a lot of back-to-backs. Hopefully try to finish this (first half) off strong. This is the time of the season you can try to gain a few wins, if you’re really focused and not worried about the All-Star break. Luckily we’ve got six in a row at home to try to do that, so it bodes well for us.”

New Orleans started the season just 3-9 at home, but has gone 8-4 since in the Smoothie King Center. Of the four recent home losses, top player Brandon Ingram was sidelined by injury in defeats vs. Denver and Boston.

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

Offensive efficiency rank: 27 (107.0)

Defensive efficiency rank: 30 (115.5)

Net rating: 29 (-8.5)

Pace: 1 (101.12)

Streak: Lost 2

Go-to guy: A Pelicans player for eight games during the end of the frustrating and forgettable 2018-19 season, Christian Wood has changed teams from Detroit to Houston since then, emerging as the Rockets’ leading scorer in 2021-22. Wood averages 17.7 points this season, but against New Orleans, he’s been over that number twice, putting up 23 points in a December win and 22 in Sunday’s Rockets loss. The versatile big has games of 30-plus points this season in wins over Charlotte and Oklahoma City.

On the rise: Like many rookie NBA guards, Jalen Green has battled inconsistency and inefficiency on offense, but the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft is making strides lately, averaging 17.0 points and shooting 44 percent from the field over the last three games. He tallied 18 points vs. New Orleans on Sunday, shooting 7/14.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

HOUSTON (15-38, 15TH IN WEST)

Sunday loss vs. New Orleans

Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood, Alperen Sengun

Notes: This group is 0-3. Sunday was the first time the Rockets used this combination since early November road losses to the Lakers and Phoenix. … Houston is six games out of 10th place in the West, the conference’s only squad more than four games back of the final play-in tournament position.

NEW ORLEANS (21-32, 10TH IN WEST)

Sunday win at Houston

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas

Notes: This group is 12-7. Sunday was the first time the Pelicans used this combination since Jan. 20 at New York, as a result of various injury absences. … New Orleans is a half-game ahead of No. 11 Portland (21-33), which hosts Orlando late Tuesday.

FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

GOOD TO GREAT (SHOTS)

New Orleans’ offense produced two outstanding performances over the weekend in Denver and Houston, shooting 56.0 and 53.2 percent from the field, respectively. Ingram is distributing and creating open shots at perhaps his highest level as a pro, tying his career high in both games with 12 assists. The Pelicans averaged 28.0 assists in those games.

BIG(S) PRODUCTION

New Orleans is racking up points in the paint lately, with Jaxson Hayes dunking everything, including a three-game stretch where he was 20/20 from two-point range. Meanwhile, Valanciunas is a steady presence on offense with his ability to post up and score with his back to the basket. His nine fourth-quarter points Sunday helped put the game away in Houston.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Houston’s reserve guard combination of Garrison Mathews and Josh Christopher helped keep the Rockets in the game Sunday by totaling 30 points and 7/13 three-point shooting. New Orleans won bench scoring 41-39, getting another huge boost from Hayes (21 points, seven rebounds, two blocks).

Garrett Temple talks CJ McCollum trade | Pelicans Shootaround Interview 2-8-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple shootaround interview from Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Houston Rockets.

Latest

Garrett Temple talks CJ McCollum trade | Pelicans Shootaround Interview 2-8-22
Garrett Temple talks CJ McCollum trade | Pelicans Shootaround Interview 2-8-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple shootaround interview from Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Houston Rockets.
Feb 8, 2022  |  04:31
Devonte' Graham on CJ McCollum trade, homestand | Pelicans Shootaround Interview 2-8-22
Devonte' Graham on CJ McCollum trade, homestand | Pelicans Shootaround Interview 2-8-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham shootaround interview from Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 ahead of tonight's game against the Houston Rockets.
Feb 8, 2022  |  04:00
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans team react to Western Conference Player of the Week honor
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans team react to Western Conference Player of the Week honor

Catch New Orleans Pelicans team reactions as Brandon Ingram was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for 1/31-2/6 following practice on February 7, 2022.
Feb 7, 2022  |  00:57
Josh Hart on Jaxson Hayes, team chemistry | Pelicans Practice 2-7-22
Josh Hart on Jaxson Hayes, team chemistry | Pelicans Practice 2-7-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks to the media following practice on Monday. February 7, 2022.
Feb 7, 2022  |  08:11
Highlights: Brandon Ingram's Top Plays of the Week | January 31 - February 6, 2022
Highlights: Brandon Ingram's Top Plays of the Week | January 31 - February 6, 2022

Check out the best highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram who was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
Feb 7, 2022  |  03:06
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram's leadership | Pelicans Practice 2-7-22
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram's leadership | Pelicans Practice 2-7-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Monday. February 7, 2022.
Feb 7, 2022  |  05:37
Herbert Jones meets students from Einstein Charter School | Chevron Math Hoops
Herbert Jones meets students from Einstein Charter School | Chevron Math Hoops

Einstein Charter School had the opportunity to play a little math hoops and hold a Q&A with Pelicans forward Herbert Jones.
Feb 7, 2022  |  01:43
Brandon Ingram interview crashed by teammates after win | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/6/22
Brandon Ingram interview crashed by teammates after win | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame media availability after the Pelicans' win against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022. B.I. talks about dropping 33 points on the Rockets while his interview was crashed by his teammates (Jose Alvarado).
Feb 6, 2022  |  06:00
Jaxson Hayes on back-to-back 20pt games | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/6/22
Jaxson Hayes on back-to-back 20pt games | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame media availability after the Pelicans' win against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022.
Feb 6, 2022  |  03:10
Willie Green on win vs. Houston | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/6/22
Willie Green on win vs. Houston | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 2/6/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame media availability after the Pelicans' win against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022.
Feb 6, 2022  |  05:50
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (21 points) highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (21 points) highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes highlights vs the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022.
Feb 6, 2022  |  02:03
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22

New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets game highlights (2/6/2022).
Feb 6, 2022  |  03:04
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (18 points) highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (18 points) highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas highlights vs the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022.
Feb 6, 2022  |  01:59
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (33 points) highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (33 points) highlights vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs the Houston Rockets on Feb. 6, 2022. Ingram dropped 33 points on the Rockets in the win.
Feb 6, 2022  |  02:01
Jonas Valanciunas overpowers Christian Wood on the and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas overpowers Christian Wood on the and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas shows off his post game on the strong and-1 vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
Feb 6, 2022  |  00:26
Jaxson Hayes goes coast-to-coast & gets the and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Jaxson Hayes goes coast-to-coast & gets the and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes shows his athleticism with this coast-to-coast and-1 vs the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
Feb 6, 2022  |  00:27
Brandon Ingram with 17 points in the 3rd quarter vs. Houston Rockets
Brandon Ingram with 17 points in the 3rd quarter vs. Houston Rockets

Brandon Ingram pops off for 17 points and 5 assists in the 3rd quarter vs. Houston, elevating the Pelicans back into the Play-In picture.
Feb 6, 2022  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram uses all of the glass on the and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Brandon Ingram uses all of the glass on the and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with the block on one end leads to the Brandon Ingram and-1 high off the glass vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
Feb 6, 2022  |  00:29
New Orleans Pelicans with a 13-0 Run vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
New Orleans Pelicans with a 13-0 Run vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22

New Orleans Pelicans with a 13-0 Run vs. Houston Rockets, 02/06/2022
Feb 6, 2022  |  00:00
Jonas Valanciunas converts the tough and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas converts the tough and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with the catch and shoot turnaround and-1 vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
Feb 6, 2022  |  00:23
Jaxson Hayes with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22
Jaxson Hayes with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Houston Rockets 2-6-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was dominant in the first quarter vs the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
Feb 6, 2022  |  01:23
Jaxson Hayes catches Christian Wood napping | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Jaxson Hayes catches Christian Wood napping | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes does it himself late in the shotclock off the dribble with the nice dunk vs. Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
Feb 6, 2022  |  00:14
Brandon Ingram to Jaxson Hayes high-point alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Brandon Ingram to Jaxson Hayes high-point alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets the steal and alley-oop dish to center Jaxson Hayes with the monster slam vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
Feb 6, 2022  |  00:20
Brandon Ingram too fast on the dunk | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Brandon Ingram too fast on the dunk | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram attacks the paint on the dunk vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
Feb 6, 2022  |  00:13
Jaxson Hayes speeds into the paint for the and-1 dunk | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Jaxson Hayes speeds into the paint for the and-1 dunk | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes full-speed into the paint on the and-1 dunk vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
Feb 6, 2022  |  00:19
Brandon Ingram early mid-range heat | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Brandon Ingram early mid-range heat | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram starts off hot with his jumper vs. the Houston Rockets (2/6/2022).
Feb 6, 2022  |  00:19
Willie Green on win in Denver, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22
Willie Green on win in Denver, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
Feb 4, 2022  |  07:25
Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado on Herb Jones, road win | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22
Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado on Herb Jones, road win | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and guard Jose Alvarado address the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
Feb 4, 2022  |  06:11
Herbert Jones on trusting teammates, win in Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22
Herbert Jones on trusting teammates, win in Denver | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
Feb 4, 2022  |  04:11
Jaxson Hayes on his 22-11 night, confidence at the 4 | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22
Jaxson Hayes on his 22-11 night, confidence at the 4 | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 2/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Denver Nuggets on February 4, 2022.
Feb 4, 2022  |  04:01
